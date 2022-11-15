Memorials remind us to never forget

In 2021 I drove up to Sandstone in east central Minnesota for its annual Veteran’s Day ceremony at the Sandstone Veterans Memorial. The ceremony was hosted by the Sandstone/Finlayson American Legion Hartley M. Robey Post 151.

It was cold, and as I stood there and shivered, it made me contemplate the harsh conditions veterans faced during war and peace.

I grew up surrounded by the men and women of this post and its auxiliary. As I have written before, several of them positively impacted my life through their leadership, mentorship, and the values they stood for.

Following the program, there was a gathering of those who attended. Never did hot coffee in a plastic cup taste so good.

As a non-veteran, I’m always sensitive to the fact that I can never realize what these memorials mean to our veterans. I asked my younger brother, who served in the U.S. Navy and has a passion for military history, what memorials represent.

My brother believes memorials are important to veterans because they fear they will be forgotten. They understand how quickly people forget the lessons of history and the sacrifices that so many made.

A memorial or monument is permanent and assures veterans that their deeds will not go unremembered. They are a safe gathering place for other veterans to meet. They take their families, which can help veterans tell their stories to the people they love.

My brother also told me he and our father, who passed away in 1999, were among the first wave of donors to the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C., which was dedicated in 2004. Our father would have been proud to see it.

Recently I came upon a remarkable story with ties to Minnesota that some of you may know. On Nov. 11, 1993, the Vietnam Women’s Memorial was dedicated, portraying three women veterans, one caring for a fallen soldier.

The idea, the founding of this memorial, was the vision of a Vietnam combat nurse, Diane Carlson Evans, who grew up on a dairy farm in Buffalo, Minnesota. Motivated by two brothers who served, farm boys serving and dying in Vietnam, and an aunt who served in the Women Army Corps in World War II, Evans needed to serve. Evans felt the call to go to Vietnam. She signed up for the U.S. Army’s Student Nurse program, which assisted her in nursing school in return for military service.

Evans arrived in Vietnam on Aug. 1, 1968. She was 21 years old. Evans initially worked at a 400-bed hospital in Vung Tau. She remembers caring for the children severely injured by the napalm and white phosphorous bombs.

From there, Capt. Evans became head nurse of the 71st Evacuation Hospital in Pleiku, located in a combat zone. During rocket attacks, nurses would work to protect their patients. Evans said in a previous interview she focused on the wounded instead of the chaos around her.

When Evans returned from the war, she felt she wasn’t home yet. She sought counseling. She would discover that some healing for her came from the solitude of nature.

Evans also found a new purpose. In 1984 she founded the Vietnam Women’s Memorial Project to erect a memorial honoring women Vietnam veterans, both military and civilian. This effort became a difficult 10-year journey, but the Vietnam Women’s Memorial now stands on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

In a National Public Radio StoryCorps interview on Nov. 5, 2022, Diane Carlson Evans and a nursing comrade, Edie Meeks, talked about their service on the front lines in 1969. Recalling those sounds of war, Evans said, “they didn’t have time to be afraid.”

Meeks said when she got home, everybody expected her to be the same person as when she left. That wasn’t the case.

At the dedication of the Vietnam Women’s Memorial, a corpsman named Tom came up to Meeks. She recognized him and asked what was he doing there? He said, “I came to see you.”

Vietnam veterans came from all over the country to pay respects and even find the nurses who protected and cared for them. The soldiers never forgot.

They told the nurses, who wondered if they had done any good, “Thank you.” Evans said those moments were healing, spiritual and sacred.

Whether these memorials are in Washington, D.C., or small towns in America, they remind us to pause for a moment and never forget.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .