Memories of my crumbling house on the hill

On my last visit, I climbed over a fence covered with "No Trespassing" signs and walked up a long familiar driveway. The entire house had collapsed. It was a pile of rubble. Despite this, I could visualize every room.

It was a home that should have been saved for others to see. It was known as the house on the hill, and its name in Kansas history became "Simmons Point" in 1877. It was occupied by Phillip and Elmira Simmons at the time. Listed by the National Park Service as a historic site, no one came to its aid, and the walls fell.

Seen while it still stood, somewhat, is the house where my grandparents in Kansas lived in for many years. The structure's history was that it was a stagecoach stop along the Santa Fe Trail. Unfortunately, it is now all rubble. Contributed / Loren Else

I have searched for information on this historic house, but most of what the stone house represented, inside and out, is lost to the fog of time. My older brother, an independent book dealer in Denver, recently located a book I had been looking for.

The book, "The Hill or Simmons Point," is a 144-page tale of a pioneer settlement in Douglas County, Kansas. The house, built in 1870, was a stagecoach stop on the Santa Fe Trail, which ran directly by the dwelling. Ruts on the trail from the wagons used in the 1800s remained visible for many years.

My interest is that my grandparents lived there. There are baby pictures of me in the house. I lived with my grandparents in 1963. For me, the stone house and the grounds were filled with adventure.

When my grandparents lived in it, the inside was like the era when it was built. It still had no indoor plumbing which meant no bathroom. I am an outhouse veteran. If it was dark outside, I took a flashlight, sprinted to the outhouse, and quickly locked the door.

Once in, my only uneasiness was poisonous spiders and snakes and the pack of coyotes now waiting for me. When you are 10 and scared, you run fast.

The author of this book, Zoe Dentler, wrote a story of growing up centered around the house on the hill. Her family descended from one of the first white settlers to Kansas in 1855.

The book tells of a busy place with stalls for mules and horses and hired hands to keep the stagecoaches running. Travel across the country in the late 1800s had improved with railroads, but wagons still moved farm families from home to town, to visit family, to help neighbors or to attend church.

Meals were prepared in the home for family and visitors, and those needing temporary shelter were welcomed. The author recalls walking to one-room schoolhouses, gardens, sewing, making clothes, farming, making apple butter, droughts, storms, and her family's adventures for almost 100 years.

My grandparents rented the house on the hill. No one knows for how long, but I am guessing around 15 years, maybe longer.

As I walked around the collapsed stones, I remembered the cellar, filled with grandma's incredible jams, jellies, and one of my favorites, her canned peaches.

The front screened-in porch was also indiscernible as the wood had rotted into the ground. My grandpa and I would sit out there on warm summer evenings until grandma called us in.

Although I wish the stone house, built over 150 years ago, still stood, my memories are strong of a grandfather who taught patience, responsibility and how to unhook a bullhead.

He told you the rules, and you were expected to abide by them. He set an example of helping others, being kind to the ones you love, and his work ethic was remarkable. Grandma was kind, sweet and tiny. She was always on the move.

Although my grandfather and grandmother are gone now, my grandfather over 40 years ago, the memories of them and the house on the hill will forever stand.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin's "Day in History" column.