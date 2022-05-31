SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 31
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Mike the Headless Chicken! Wood ticks! Nyckelharp Lag!

It’s our almost-annual look-ahead to some of the strangest summer fests.

Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Opinion by Steve Lange
May 31, 2022 10:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Sorry for the late notice if you're planning to head to Mike the Headless Chicken Days. It's this weekend.

Mike the Headless Chicken Days
Where: Fruita, Colo.
When: June 3-4
What: For nearly 20 years, Fruita, Colo., has held Mike the Headless Chicken Days, a two-day festival in celebration of a chicken who lived for 18 months after his head was cut off. Sure, Mike was featured in Life magazine in 1945. And it's stunning to consider that the chicken was kept alive by his owner/almost executioner, who "inserted grain and water into Mike's neck hole with an eyedropper." Still, there's something slightly disturbing about celebrating the decapitation of a chicken with a chicken eating contest, a chicken run, and the Chicken Dance Marathon (last year's winner lasted 26 minutes).
All you really need to know: "Inserted grain into Mike's neck hole."

Also Read
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07340.jpg
Community
Gauri Sood: As I move forward in life, these lessons will guide me
Graduation in a few days means joy, sadness, and every emotion in between. But after all the emotions comes the question of afterward. In other words, Gauri, what do you want to do with your life?
May 31, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Gauri Sood
091521-TEEN-COLUMNIST-05574.jpg
Community
Anna Brennan: When one door closes, another opens
As the school year draws to a close, it is time to focus on opening the door to new opportunities that summertime can bring.
May 31, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Anna Brennan
Meg Novak
Exclusive
Community
Meg Novak wants you to understand midwifery
"I've always seen birth work as a form of activism," Novak said.
May 31, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

Beanhole Days
Where: Pequot Lakes
When: July 12-13
What: Since 1935 (with a patriotic pause during the World War II years), Pequot Lakes has celebrated the "day the pioneers buried the beans." According to legend, Pequot Lakes pioneers were cooking a bean dinner when rumors of an Indian attack forced them to flee, but not before burying their bean pots. When the pioneers returned and unearthed the beans, they were "tastier than ever." Today, 2,000-plus beanholers (their term, not ours) turn out for the annual Raising of the Pots (now done with backhoes) for the 150-gallon bean feed.
All you really need to know: You get to eat beans that have been made tastier by being stored in the ground. Also—and this is right from their brochure: "People are lined up for blocks. There’s an aroma in the air. It’s Beanhole Days!"

Wood Tick Races
Where: Cuyuna
When: June 11
What: Annually for the past 43 years (including a small event last year just to keep the streak alive), the city of Cuyuna (and a few other towns in northern Minnesota) has hosted the Wood Tick Races, in which the insects are placed in the center of a 1-foot-radius ring and scurry to the circular finish line. Human contestants can bring their own ticks or buy them on site for a dollar. More than one news report documents the fact that Cuyuna kids will walk through tick-infested areas in their shorts to collect and sell the creatures.
All you really need to know: Cuyuna kids will walk through tick-infested areas in their shorts to collect and sell the creatures.

Spelmansstämma: Gammalgården
Where: Scandia
When: Aug. 20
What: In addition to the theme — "Celebrating The Immigrant Fiddle!" — this year's Spelmansstämma: Gammalgården also features Nyckelharp Lag, ASI Spelman Lag, Hillebola, Gammelkyrkan, Stuga, Landugard, Butik, Prasthus, Teknikomradet, Spelmansstämma, and Gammalgården!
All you really need to know: Spelmansstämma! And Gammalgården!!

ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Lange is the editor of Rochester Magazine. His column appears every Tuesday.

Related Topics: PEOPLEODDCHESTER
Opinion by Steve Lange
What to read next
Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Community
Is it legal to have your feet on the dashboard?
Question: We were driving down the interstate the other day and I was passed by a vehicle and I noticed the front passenger had their feet up on the front dash. This was a newer vehicle so I know there are air bags and this got me wondering if this was legal.
May 31, 2022 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Sgt. Troy Christianson
602007.jpg
Exclusive
Community
A new Town House rises from the ashes
The popular restaurant came back from a fire only to burn down again a few decades later.
May 31, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Lee Hilgendorf
The Lister-1.jpg
Exclusive
Community
Patients heading to Mayo Clinic from Chicago rode in comfort on the Lister
The specially designed Pullman rail car included beds and special shock absorbers to make the trip more comfortable.
May 31, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Jury weighs McVeigh case
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
May 31, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else