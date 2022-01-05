Milestones
We are all sinners and have been since Adam and Eve ate the fruit in the Garden of Eden and disobeyed God. Because of this, sin entered the world and separated us from a relationship with God. God loves us so much that he sent a Savior to save us from our sins and restore our relationship with God. The birth of Jesus Christ gives us hope as we have faith in Him. Let us all have this Hope!
Erwin Greenwaldt celebrates 100 years
Erv Greenwaldt will be 100 years old on December 13,
Erv Greenwaldt will be 100 years old on December 13, 2021. A family celebration is planned. We love you Dad/Grandpa/Great Grandpa!
90th Birthday Celebration
Betty L. Spohn is turning 90 years young on December
ADVERTISEMENT
Betty L. Spohn is turning 90 years young on December 16, 2021. Instead of gifts or presents the family has requested that you send Betty a card or note and Congratulate her on achieving this milestone. Her address is: 2011 17th Street N.E. Rochester, MN 55906. Mom We Love You!!
*December 9, 1961* CHEERS- we love you! Shelly and Joe McGinnis, Conor and Erin. Margot and Eric Olness, Linden, Griffin, and Fletcher.
ADVERTISEMENT