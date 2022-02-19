AN ANGEL, I AM SURE OF IT!

Have you ever felt you just had an “angel experience? My recent one was when I was carrying papers into the church and the wind took some of them. I really did not want to chase papers because it was icy. A pickup drove quickly into the yard and the driver jumped out to help. She was picking up papers even those I wondered how she knew where they had blown away to. She didn’t say much to me but commented on the wind and nothing more as she gave me the papers. I am sure I thanked her, even in my awe, and she left as fast as she showed up. It could only have been an angel in disguise. “Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers for thereby some have entertained angels unawares. Hebrews 13:2. Thanks be to our God and Angels. Amen. Paid Advertisement