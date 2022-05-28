“And He Ascended into Heaven”

“Men of Galilee, why do you stand looking into heaven? This Jesus, who was taken up from you into heaven, will come in the same way as you saw Him go into Heaven” Acts 1:11 O Risen Christ, ascended Lord, All praise to You let earth accord: Alleluia, alleluia! You are, while endless ages run, With Father and with Spirit One. Alleluia, alleluia! Alleluia, alleluia, alleluia! (Lutheran Service Book, #493 V.6) Thank you Lord Jesus for Easter for me and all the world. Paid Advertisement