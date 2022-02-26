Binkovitz and Okuribido Engaged

Anna Kirsten Binkovitz is engaged to marry Ayoola Phillip Okuribido. Anna is the daughter of Jean and Larry Binkovitz, of Rochester, and Ayoola is the son of the late Onome and Folarin Okuribido of Abuja, Nigeria. He is a 2020 graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering. He is employed at Paape Companies. Anna holds a Master of Fine Arts in Writing from Sarah Lawrence University (2020). She is employed by Huntington Learning Centers and is the creator of Landline Literary, a virtual platform for writers. The wedding will be a private event May 28, 2022, followed by what they hope is a post-pandemic wedding ceremony and reception a year later in May of 2023.