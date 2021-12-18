Christmas is a Celebration  of a Special Birth

We are all sinners and have been since Adam and Eve ate the fruit in the Garden of Eden and disobeyed God. Because of this, sin entered the world and separated us from a relationship with God. God loves us so much that he sent a Savior to save us from our sins and restore our relationship with God. The birth of Jesus Christ gives us hope as we have faith in Him. Let us all have this Hope!

She will bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus for He will save His people from their sins. Matthew 1:21 Thanks be to our God! Amen!