Dr. Robert and Rebecca Nesse celebrate 50th Anniversary

Our congratulations to Dr. Robert and Rebecca Nesse who will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on June 17th. They have been blessed with 3 children and 7 grandchildren.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.