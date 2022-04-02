Edward A. Wiorek turns 90

Born in Milwuakee WI, April 6 1932. Married June 2, 1956 to Rosemary (who later passed away in 2015), have 2 children and 5 grandchildren.

Ed lives at Homestead where he has met many friends. He enjoys doing Genealogy, having a weekly visit with his cousin in Poland via Skype, working on puzzles and spending time with his family and friends.

He has seen and done so many things to be proud of and is loved and appreciated more than words can say. We couldn’t have asked for a better example for us and our kids.

Wishing a Very Happy 90th Birthday to man who deserves nothing but the best!! We love you Dad!