Gideon Klein is 98!

Gideon “Gid” Klein, of Rochester, celebrated his 98th birthday on April 18.

Gid was a radio and TV executive for many years before opening his own business, Klein’s Luggage and Leather in 1972.

He was also very active in the Rochester Chamber of Commerce -- advocating for small business owners.

Gid is a WWII veteran. He graduated from the Naval Air Technical Training Center in Memphis earning his Wings. He then served from Feb. 1944 to July 1946 -- when he was honorably discharged.

If you would like to wish Gideon a Happy 98th Birthday, you can call him at 507-288-8738 or send him a card to 2643 East River Road NE, Rochester, Minnesota, 55906.