GOD IS CONTROL

Before the creation of the world, God existed. In Genesis it says He created ALL things including humans for His purpose. We cannot possibly live our lives as God wants us to in our sinful nature. Life is not about us! It is about God's Will, God's Way, God's Plan, God's Timing. Not just at Christmas, but everyday of our lives. God IS in control. And at the right time, our Lord Jesus Christ will come back to earth. Thanks be to God! "For since the creation of the world, God's invisible qualities - His eternal power and divine nature - have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse." Romans 1:20