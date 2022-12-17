SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 17

ADVERTISEMENT

Happy 60th Anniversary!

6390f7b32dd514752acfa2d8.jpg
Published December 17, 2022 12:03 AM
Share

Mike and Joy Fogarty were married December 1, 1962 in Rochester, Minnesota.

They became high school sweethearts when Mike was a Lourdes basketball player and Joy was a cheerleader, and the rest is history!

The couple’s children are: Mike and Denise, along with their children, Alicia and McKayla Fogarty, and Jim Fogarty, all of Rochester.

Lifelong Rochester residents, Mike and Joy celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary December 1, 2022 with family.

Happy anniversary- we love you to pieces!

Modulist ImageModulist Image