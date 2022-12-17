Happy 60th Anniversary!

Mike and Joy Fogarty were married December 1, 1962 in Rochester, Minnesota.

They became high school sweethearts when Mike was a Lourdes basketball player and Joy was a cheerleader, and the rest is history!

The couple’s children are: Mike and Denise, along with their children, Alicia and McKayla Fogarty, and Jim Fogarty, all of Rochester.

Lifelong Rochester residents, Mike and Joy celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary December 1, 2022 with family.

Happy anniversary- we love you to pieces!