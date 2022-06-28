SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 28

ADVERTISEMENT

Happy 60th Wedding Anniversary Patricia and Eugene Kreinbring! June 30, 1962 - June 30, 2022

62b4aa7b70404f7f7dd8eae7.jpg
Published June 28, 2022 12:03 AM
Share

Dear Grandma and Grandpa - We want to wish you a Happy 60th Wedding Anniversary! We are blessed to have you both in our lives. You have shown your family, friends, and community what a marriage should be. In your honor, we are hosting an open house at the VFW in Rochester, MN. We kindly ask everyone attending, bring their favorite photo of the two of you. We are looking forward to celebrating with your friends and our family! Much Love, Samantha and Aleasha.

Modulist ImageModulist Image