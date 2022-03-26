JESUS TRULY LOVES US!

Do you know we are in the Lenten Season in Church? It is a 40-day journey to the Cross with Jesus. It is a solemn time remembering that every human being has sinned and cannot save themselves. We cannot make ourselves sinless before a perfect, holy God. We need someone to take on ALL of our sins and still be perfect. We need Jesus. Jesus lived a perfect life and died on the Cross for our sins! “God made Him, who did not know sin, to become sin for us, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him.” 2 Corinthians 5:21 Perfect Jesus, THANK YOU! PAID ADVERTISEMENT