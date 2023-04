Ken Moorhead is 90!!!

Please join us in celebrating Ken’s birthday and Ken and Lenora’s 60th Anniversary on Sunday April 23rd from 2 - 5 pm at the Rochester Community Church at 971 16th St SW. Please bring memories to share in lieu of gifts.

