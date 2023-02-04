99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lloyd and Patricia Ketterling 65th Wedding Anniversary

Published February 04, 2023 12:03 AM
Our Congratulations to Lloyd and Patricia Ketterling who recently celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary! A private family celebration was held at The Hubbell House with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We are so blessed they have shared these past 65 years together and wish them 65 more!  Please share your Congratulations through cards only (no gifts please) to 4115 7th Place N.W. Rochester, 55901. They built the home at this address in 1959 and have lived there together happily ever after!

