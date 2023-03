Laird and Linda Matti celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on March 17th. The couple were married March 17, 1973 at Church of the Crucifixion in La Crescent, MN. Children of the couple are Chris (Dodi) Matti of Rosemount, MN and Nick (Jen) Matti of Elgin, MN. They have 5 grandchildren. Cards may be sent to 2471 Superior Lane NW, Rochester, MN 55901.