Mayo Boys and Girls Youth Basketball had an unprecedented state championship run in the Twin Cities, winning girls fifth grade tier 6, boys 7th grade tier 3, boys 7th grade tier 13, and boys 4th grade tier 8. This is the first time the Mayo youth program has won four state titles in what has become the biggest basketball tournament (over 1,500 teams) in America. All 15 Mayo travel teams that played at state displayed outstanding sportsmanship and teamwork.