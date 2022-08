Phyllis J. (Weis) Buehler is turning 90 years young on August 24, 2022. She is an amazing woman and is loved by all for her sweet, kind and encouraging ways. The family would love to have all friends, past coworkers, and acquaintances give her a quick call or send a card or note around her birthday to congratulate her on achieving this milestone. You can mail a card to 21688 560th Street Dodge Center, MN 55927