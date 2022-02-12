Mom is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend

I added a few drops of glue to the top of the box and pushed the candy heart into the puddle. The heart was pink, with LOVE stamped onto it in red letters.

Perfect!

Construction paper, bits of satiny red ribbon from a Christmas bow and hearts cut from a plastic doily (Mom’s idea … she was clever that way) had transformed one of dad’s old shoeboxes into the best Valentine’s box ever.

I only hoped it would be big enough.

Mom had made a special trip to Woolworth’s for a package of Valentine’s cards, and I spent the hours after supper filling out the “To” and “From” spaces in my best penmanship and putting the finishing touches on my box.

An electric current of excitement ran through the classroom the next day, making it hard to concentrate on fractions.

Finally, it was time: “Boys and girls,” the teacher said, “put your boxes on top of your desks, then you may begin to hand out your Valentine’s cards.”

I pulled a stack of Valentine’s out of my desk and considered adding a hand-drawn heart to the card that would go to a certain girl. I dismissed the idea even before my face returned to its normal color.

I cleared the top of my desk of everything but the Valentine’s box, then joined the card delivery frenzy. By the time I got to the desk of the girl who almost got the hand-drawn heart, her Valentine’s box was filled to overflowing.

I returned to my desk with a smile; no one else had a box with doily hearts.

“Boys and girls,” the teacher said, “you may take a few minutes to look at your Valentine’s cards before dismissal.”

My Valentine’s box wasn’t exactly overflowing, but it WAS a pretty big box. I lifted the lid slowly, savoring the moment.

The box was empty.

The rule had always been that you bring Valentine’s cards for everyone in the class. This year, there was no rule. And now … this.

The walk home that afternoon seemed much colder than the walk to school that morning, and Mom was standing in the kitchen, ironing a shirt when I got there.

“How was school?” she asked, a hint of excitement in her voice.

I was too old to cry, but it sure was tempting.

“It was OK,” I said. Moms have a sixth sense about the word “OK”

“What’s wrong?” she asked, setting the iron aside.

“I … um … I didn’t get any Valentines.”

Her eyes suddenly looked the way mine felt, but there was also something in them that said “Not all of life’s lessons will be easy.”

“There’s something for you on the table,” she said, nodding toward the dining room.

I dropped my bookbag to the floor and squeezed past the ironing board.

On the table were three heart-shaped boxes … one for each of mom’s three boys. Each box contained half a dozen cream-filled chocolates.

On each box, Mom had written “I love you” and added a hand-drawn heart.

It’s been said that a mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend.

And in case you need a reminder, they sometimes draw hearts on little boxes of chocolate.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.

