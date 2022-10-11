Morice: Physician and Mayo Clinic's 'Big Knocker' according to KFAN's Dan Barreiro

ROCHESTER — Bill Morice spends his days practicing medicine as Mayo Clinic’s president and CEO of Mayo Collaborative Services, a new job he started at the beginning of September. It was a promotion from his previous position of president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories.

In this new role, Morice will grow and expand the diagnostic services Mayo Clinic provides to reach new patients.

Morice has a sort of side job, too: He appeared weekly on Bumper to Bumper, KFAN’s afternoon sports radio show hosted by Dan Barreiro, to explain the impact of COVID-19 in the sports world. Now, Morice occasionally jumps on Barreiro’s show but has expanded his sports radio reach across the country.

How did you even start appearing on KFAN? How did that come about?

So interestingly, at least it is to me, I moved here in ‘87. Dan Barreiro and Patrick Reusse were the two lead columnists alongside Sid Hartman for the Minneapolis Star Tribune. And I used to read – I really liked Dan Barreiro’s columns. I went to Indiana University for my undergraduate education, as did Dan Barreiro, so I felt that kind of connection to him. And then in March of 2020, when the pandemic really struck in the U.S. and testing was so important, we got a lot of media requests to go on to different venues and explain COVID and talk about COVID and COVID testing. So I saw Dan Barreiro’s show pop up. I really like the format of his radio show, too, and the questions that he asked, so I volunteered for that one.

After I got done, I emailed Justin Gaard, the producer, and just thanked him for having me on. And he said, “Oh, you were great. We'll have to have you on again.” So that's really how it started. I think part of it was people really needed information, and they still do. And part of it was there wasn't a lot going on in sports. Anything that was going on in sports had a COVID angle. So then it just slowly transformed into a weekly appearance.

One of the funnier times was when we had the first press conference with Gov. (Tim) Walz and (Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan) Malcolm, and University of Minnesota Dr. Jakub Tolar and myself to announce the Minnesota moonshot for COVID testing that we were working on together. I actually called into the radio show, the Dan Barreiro Show, from the venue where the press conference was. I got done, and then all the sudden, my watch started going crazy, my phone, because I started getting all these Twitter followers. Apparently, when I got done, (Barreiro) was like, “Why aren’t more people following the Big Knocker on Twitter?” And that's when I realized how many people were actually listening. ... That was kind of a watershed moment for me.

Congrats to my friend ⁦@DanBarreiroKFAN⁩ on his well-deserved induction into the #MN broadcasting #HOF. So honored to have been able to join you on air, one of the highlights of my ⁦@mayocliniclabs⁩ career pic.twitter.com/MzUPfuBX6Y — Bill Morice, MD, PhD (@moricemdphd) September 18, 2022

Are you still doing weekly appearances now?

One of the things that happened when I was doing the appearances on the Dan Barreiro Show is that there are other people – he's been in the business for so long – that know him or have worked with him. And the sports radio world is pretty small. A guy named Christopher Gabriel, who had worked here, has his own radio show now in Northern California, the Central Valley region really, and he started having me on as a regular guest. And then from that I ended up being on ESPN Knoxville, and actually was on ESPN National a few times. So those appearances on Dan kind of turned into appearances on all sorts of different sports radio outlets. ... So it's kind of crazy for me to be on all these different radio outlets. With Dan, I still am on, but not weekly, just every once a while. But he'll have me on, I enjoy it.

So Dan calls you the “Big Knocker” because of your position. What do you think of that nickname?

I thought it was pretty funny. It's a little bit awkward. I can't fight it if he says it. It's fun. If I say it, it sounds like I've got an out of control ego. I like it because I like the history of it. It comes from when Jerry Burns was the coach of the Minnesota Vikings. And he would call his players that had to really play well and show up for them to win his “big knockers.”

So you're not originally from Minnesota?

No, I was born in New York and raised in New York, and London, England, actually, for a little bit. And then Indianapolis, but I came here in 1987 for medical school, and have been here ever since.

So you became a Minnesota sports fan after you moved here?

I've always been a big sports fan. And of course, it was a perfect year to move because the year I moved here was when the Twins won the World Series. And the Vikings had a really good team at that time as well. Of course, that was the year that Darrin Nelson dropped that pass in the end zone or they would have gone to the Super Bowl. I came in on a high note, and I thought it was going to be like that forever. Little did I know that after ‘91 there will be no championship in Minnesota professional sports, other than the Lynx.

So I was a sports fan coming in. I got hooked pretty quickly as a 21-year-old guy, and Minnesota is so passionate about its sports. And then actually my father-in-law was a professional bowler in the Twin Cities, so he knew a lot of the sports figures in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and had season tickets to the Vikings. So I started going to games and that really just cemented it, for better or worse, that I was going to be a lifelong Minnesota sports fan.

Do you still have season tickets now?

I don't. I've only been a couple times to the new stadium.

The sport, ironically, that I attend most frequently, and I'm really passionate about, is the Minnesota Wild and NHL hockey. We have three children. My youngest son played hockey through high school at Lourdes here in Rochester. And what happened, the reason we got hooked on hockey, was because the arena was built in St. Paul. My father-in-law got season tickets because he's a St. Paul guy and wanted to support that. So I started attending those games. It was actually the one sport I wasn't a fan of when I came here. My wife was always like, “Well, at least there's one sport you're not a maniac about,” and now that's no longer true. So I do have season tickets to the Wild.

Obviously, your job is not sports related, but you’re able to get on these shows and talk about medicine and sports. What’s it like to be able to hop on these radio shows?

Number one, I really do like helping people understand things about health and health care, because it's so important to everybody, in some way, shape, or form, even if you're healthy. So it's very gratifying for me to take what I've learned about medicine from practicing at Mayo for my career, and make that accessible to people. That was certainly a lot of really positive feedback I got during the pandemic about people thanking me, or Dan reading on air comments made to him, about how helpful it was to have me appearing.

And it's also been really nice for me on a more local level. I do feel very connected to the Rochester community, having raised my family here, and to the Minnesota sports community, having been a fan for so long. So establishing that connection with people with that shared interest has been a lot of fun. But I’m also really mindful that when I'm on there, I'm really contributing something that's helpful to people.

Lourdes’ Dan Morice (8) backhands a shot for a goal during a non-conference game against Farmington on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Rochester. Post Bulletin file photo

So the Wild have their first game on Thursday. What are your predictions for the season?

I think they're going to be a really fun team to watch. I think they will not miss Fiala as much as people think because they have a lot of young talent. I think they'll probably end up second in the Central Division, to the Avalanche. And they probably have another tough first-round matchup. I see them actually probably make it out of the first round, but it's tough to envision anyone knocking off the Avalanche in the second round. So that's how I see the season.

