Movement enlivens the voice, but beware being the 'weirdo'

I was two months into my broadcasting career when I ran into my friend’s mom.

“I heard you on the radio,” she said.

I waited for what I expected to be praise for my crisp writing, authoritative delivery and mellifluous voice. What I wasn’t expecting was:

“You’re boring!”

“Huh?”

“You’re boring!” she said. “There’s no excitement when you’re on the radio! You make me want to change the channel!”

Her reputation for unfiltered honesty, I realized, was well deserved. And then she offered advice that I had never heard in broadcasting school: “When you’re on the radio, you need to exaggerate everything. Be a little louder. Over-emphasize some words. It might sound odd when you’re doing it but, trust me, it will sound a lot better on the radio.”

She gestured liberally with her hands and arms as she spoke, and it gave her critique even more momentum. She was, I had to admit, a persuasive speaker.

“Use your whole body when you speak,” she said. “It’ll add energy to what you’re saying. And it’s on the radio – no one will ever see it.”

I wasn’t sure whether to be offended or grateful, but I spent much of the weekend replaying her comments -- and reading aloud from the newspaper while adding the kind of movements Vanna White was years from perfecting.

Hmmm …

On Monday morning I self-consciously debuted my new style on the radio; my coworkers seemed skeptical, but it DID sound better. Not quite so boring.

And no one in radioland saw a thing.

Gradually I added a little more “style”. Then a little more. Tweaking and fine-tuning.

A year later I was delivering the morning news with volume and emphasis and flailing my arms like I was fighting my way through a swarm of gnats.

It was my personal mix of professionalism and enthusiasm. Edward R. Murrow meets Buster Keaton.

And by that time it was no longer just part of the broadcast.

Fast-forward 40 years.

I was telling a story that had already gone on for far too long when my friend looked over my shoulder, smiled at someone behind me and shook her head “no”.

I turned and found another worker standing in the doorway. She had the embarrassed look of someone who’d just been caught doing something that was supposed to go unnoticed.

“Hi!” I said.

“Hi,” she mumbled before disappearing into the office.

I turned back to my friend to continue my story. But before I could, she told a story of her own: “We have this plan in the office,” she said with a grin. “If one of us gets caught in a conversation with a weirdo and can’t get out of it, one of our co-workers will come up behind the weirdo and make a secret signal to see if we need to be rescued. If you nod ‘yes’, the co-worker will interrupt by saying you have a phone call or you’re needed somewhere else. Jennie thought you were a weirdo.”

Maybe I need to back-off the enthusiasm.

If anyone asks, I could blame it on too much coffee. Or the gnats.

But the truth is that, after all this time, it’s just me being me.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.