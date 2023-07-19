Movie 'Madness' comes to Rochester with short-lived marriage

The marriage of a Mayo Clinic physician and a Hollywood actress made one of the stars of the cult film “Reefer Madness” a Rochester resident for at least a short time.

On June 1, 1935, Dr. David M. Marcley and Lillian Miles were married at Plymouth Congregational Church in Minneapolis. Marcley was a fellow at Mayo Clinic, while Miles was trying to build a movie career in Hollywood.

Miles had attracted attention on the silver screen for her role in “The Gay Divorcee,” the 1934 film starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. In one extended scene in the movie, Miles sings the Oscar-winning song “The Continental.” It was a potential breakthrough for Miles, who was born Lillian Bradley on Aug. 1, 1907, in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

After a brief stage career, Miles had been signed by Columbia Pictures, and her first starring role was in “Man Against Woman” in 1932. But despite her perky, blonde, Midwestern persona, her career began to stall after “The Gay Divorcee.” Miles appeared in eight movies in 1934-35, none of them major productions. She could sing a little, dance a little and act a little, but that didn't add up to stardom in the ultra-competitive Golden Age of Hollywood.

Meanwhile, Marcley, who was born July 6, 1906, in Worcester, Massachusetts, earned a medical degree in 1935 from the University of Minnesota, and became an intern at Los Angeles County General Hospital. That is presumably where and when he met Miles, who was divorced from her first husband.

Marcley joined the Mayo Foundation on April 1, 1935, shortly before his June wedding to Miles. His duties included general medical and surgical diagnosis, and neurology, according to the 1937 edition of “The Physicians of Mayo Clinic.”

In the 1936 and 1937 city directories, Marcley is listed as living in the 500 block of Fourth Street Southwest. We can assume Miles, as his wife, lived there with him, although it’s likely, given her filming schedule, that she spent quite a bit of time in California.

Her 1935 films included “Code of the Mounted,” “Dizzy Dames” and “Calling All Cars.”

There is little evidence that the young doctor and his actress-wife were active socially in Rochester, which would be understandable given their professional commitments.

In 1936, Miles filmed “Reefer Madness,” an anti-marijuana movie that, given its hammy acting and ham-fisted message, should have died a quick death. In the movie, Miles plays Blanche, who enjoys a toke or two. In one of the most memorable scenes, Miles is seen maniacally playing the piano while her weed-smoking companion keeps shouting “Play it faster!”

“Reefer Madness,” with its attack on “the burning weed with its roots in hell,” has lived on as an unintentionally hilarious and over-the-top cult movie.

For whatever reason, the Marcley-Miles marriage was short-lived. The couple was divorced on July 10, 1937. Marcley apparently left Mayo a short time later, and Miles returned to her career in Hollywood.

However, “Reefer Madness” turned out to be her swan song. Aside from a small part here and there, Miles soon left show business. She died in 1972 at age 64.

Marcley served in the Medical Corps during World War II. After the war, he practiced medicine in Texas. He married two more times, and died in 1981.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.