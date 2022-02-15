Much more than a helpful smile, Joey Smith loves serving people

The older I get, the more I appreciate people who make a difference. In the world today, those who are kind, stand out.

At least four times a week, I'm in the Hy-Vee store on 37th Street Northwest. I am not the best grocery-list guy. Sometimes I go to the store by myself and when I return home, my wife calls my grocery choices "willy nilly."

Usually, a day or two after I've been to the store, I'm in need of more food. I would be in trouble in the event of a disaster with no emergency stock of anything — well, I have extra toilet paper.

This Hy-Vee store has been our "go-to" grocery store for a long time. When I enter the store, I think of the old "Cheers" television show jingle: "You want to go where everybody knows your name, and they're always glad you came. "

A few people at Hy-Vee know my name, but one guy who always says "Hi, Loren" is Joey Smith. Always working, always on the move, Joey still has time to stop, look you in the eye, say hi and listen to what you have to say.

There is no doubt Joey is a critical cog in the store's success. I often hear Joey's name being paged when I am in the store. I talked to a couple of his co-workers and both talked about his kindness and his commitment to the customers.

Carrie said Joey helped her a great deal when she started. Judy, who has worked with Joey for 22 years, says people always ask for Joey. She commented that Joey is always on an even keel, no matter what.

Joey’s connections with customers are meaningful. He has been at the 37th Street store for 30 years and with Hy-Vee for almost 35 years. He told me he “loves serving people.”

Joey and I recently sat down recently and right off the bat I found out he is a Packers fan; I pressed forward with the interview anyway.

Joey is from Galesvilles, Wis. Galesville was a wonderful place to grow up, he said, and he was surrounded by a close-knit family that had a positive impact on him. His dad operated a service station, was a part-time mail carrier and his mom was a church secretary.

His two brothers worked at his dad’s service station, so he had to find a different job. Joey started working in a grocery store when he was 14. After graduation from Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School, he headed to college.

Joey would complete a degree in Supermarket Management, married Becky in 1982 and ended up in Rochester. Joey is proud of his and Becky's upcoming 40th wedding anniversary. They have three kids, and five grandkids, ages ranging from 4 to 13, all of them living not very far away. They love that.

I asked Joey what drives him in his kindness and his relationships to his customers. He said this always has been part of his personality. Joey said when he gets to know a customer, they become more than just a customer.

The last two years have been difficult for retail stores. Joey said the business has had to make changes. All those early pandemic changes in day-to-day operations — changing the aisles to one way, plastic shields on checkout lanes and sanitizing conveyor belts — were challenging.

Technology and company visions were adjusted. For Hy-Vee, the massive increase in online ordering had to be handled efficiently while still caring for the in-store customers.

No matter what, Joey was in the middle of it, helping, mentoring and being a rock of kindness and stability for customers.

I witnessed it — heck, I’m there four or five times a week.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .