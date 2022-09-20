Music through introspection: Dylin Danielson creates his 'Requiem'

A graduate of the music creative technology program at RCTC, Dylin Danielson has worked at Carpet Botoh Studios in Rochester since interning in January 2021.

When did you decide you wanted to become the musician you are today and what was that process like

In August 2019 I decided to pursue my degree and fully dive into music no matter where it took me. It was terrifying dealing with the financial uncertainty of it all, taking a risk like this.

Ultimately, I knew I was passionate enough about it and curious enough that I'd be alright. This was always something I wanted, and I decided that I would leave behind the security I had because I wanted nothing more than to be in music.

What was your idea for your first album?

The album came from a long look inward, mostly confronting my feelings about my Grandma Maggie and what she meant to me, which led to a further deep dive into myself.

She had an aneurysm before I was born, and she had no memory after that.

I still don't know what it means to me, but I had been so busy dealing with my own chaotic life that I never stopped to consider how her life and her place in mine made me feel.

My friend Kyler also passed from suicide in 2017. Around mid 2019 I had gotten to really thinking about how these relationships, among others, made me feel and what to make of it.

Most of my life, I was reacting to external pressures and situations brought on me. I had brief thoughts about them, and not much else. I never took much time to consider what I wanted, or how I felt about my life.

I learned to forgive, to apologize, how to process grief and sadness in a constructive, positive way.

How did you end up choosing Carpet Booth Studios as the place to produce the music?

I chose Carpet Booth because through working with Zach and the team here, I already knew the skill under this roof was more than capable of doing it and that I would love every minute of it.

I've always said that Carpet Booth is where professionalism and fun meet – everybody at Carpet Booth feels like an old friend even if you've just met them that day.

Zach Zurn, who owns the studio, has an unbelievable ability to approach anything thrown at him. He can play almost any instrument and is a phenomenal songwriter, producer, recording engineer, mixer, etc. Zach is a priceless resource to have on any production. It was a no-brainer to choose Carpet Booth.

What have you learned from your time at Carpet Booth both as a musician and producer of music?

It feels like such a huge leap forward from where I was before. I've learned so many things on the recording, post-production, and social side of things.

I've learned so much about recording techniques, microphone choice/placement, and have a better understanding of theory, the list is definitely too long to go on.

What is the story behind your album and what message are you hoping people receive from it?

"A Requiem for the Future" is about loss, mental health, identity, and making sense of yourself and what matters. Over the last few years, I've been able to reframe my perspective on the narrative of my life.

This album is a full acceptance and gratitude for my life and anyone who has ever been a part of it. It's coming to terms with the past, with loving myself and where I'm going. This album is a love letter to the past, present and future.

Music felt like all I had growing up that brought any genuine comfort, and hearing the reception to the singles and people's stories about how my music related to and helped them is a complete full-circle moment and I'm honored I can be that comfort for people.

I want people to know that things do get better, that you matter, and that you are never alone.

Where can people listen to your album and purchase it?

I'm on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and Bandcamp primarily, but you can find me anywhere. The album releases Sept. 23, and if you search "A Requiem for the Future" it should pop up.

Are you partnering with any organizations to fundraise the proceeds of your album?

I am going to be donating half of all the revenue generated until Oct. 23 to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Anything else you'd like the community to know about you and your music?

I make music under the name DYL – and my songs incorporate elements of indie-rock, folk, ambient music, electronica, pop, and film score primarily.

"A Requiem for the Future" is dedicated in loving memory to Maxine (Maggie) Johnson, Scott Johnson, Yuri Iverson, and Kyler Bina.

