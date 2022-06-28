My 500th column: a milestone of memories in sharing stories

I am not a poetry guy, but I recall, as I imagine some of you do, the poem of Robert Frost, "The Road Not Taken." Those who have traveled much of life's road may reflect on moments that guided us down one path or another.

I read the poem's full text to my wife, who called it boring. She then asked if I could read it to her at bedtime to help her fall asleep. Yikes, sorry, Mr. Frost.

My reflection is not on what path we take but how we evolve as a person. We did dumb things when we were young. As we age, do we appreciate our blessings more, or do we occasionally still do dumb things? What changes us – marriage, children, grandchildren, faith or experiences?

Recently I had a conversation with a friend. As we lamented our age, aches and pains, she said she had been thinking about how she will be remembered. She has a bunch of grandkids.

This is my 500th consecutive weekly column for the Rochester Post Bulletin. I would have never guessed that someday I would be a writer, but it has been an honor.

Shortly after retiring from my prior career in corrections, I read Craig Wilson's columns called "Final Word" in the USA Today. What delightful stories of life he wrote.

I read Peggy Noonan, Keillor, Soucheray, Jabbar, Reilly, and Rochester's own Pastor Emily Carson and Steve Lange, who is so darn funny. In the past I read the Post-Bulletin's outstanding columnist Greg Sellnow, who died in 2012.

I read about Eleanor Roosevelt, who wrote a newspaper column six days a week from 1935 to 1962. Are you kidding? Six columns a week for 27 years! I read the old-school columns of Will Rogers and Ernie Pyle.

I felt I could do this – be a columnist. I asked the Post Bulletin to give me a chance. They did. Thank you.

Early in this endeavor, in 2013, I asked for volunteers to join my Boomer Council. These individuals have helped me with thoughts, comments and input. So, thank you to Nancy, Colleen, Martha, Sherrie, Chuck, Sandy, Steve and Emil. We lost Bob Ruble, who was a member, in 2018.

I have written the accounts of numerous veterans, in particular Vietnam veterans, extraordinary baby boomers who made a difference, and the path that some of us take navigating the final years of our parents' lives.

Pure joy has been buried in the tales I have written about being a grandparent. I underscored in my writings the example we must set for them in kindness, integrity, and treating all with respect. We also need to teach them to have conversations, sit at a dinner table, use a paint brush, check the oil and fold the American flag,

In one of my first columns, I wrote that my 6-year-old granddaughter told me, "Strawberries are my favorite food in the entire world." She's 16 now and still loves strawberries. My grandson asked me years ago if I was born in the 1800s. He currently attends the University of Minnesota.

In these stories, my kids and grandkids can read about the road their grandparents and great-grandparents took. My friend, who reflected on her legacy, wants her family to remember how much she loved them, prayed for them, and that her eyes always showed compassion to all she met.

I agree. Your family should not remember who you voted for but whose life you changed along your way.

I have always loved baseball and the number 500 is held in high esteem. Those players in major league baseball who hit 500 home runs were sure to be in the Hall of Famers (until the steroid age). Willie Mays hit his 500th in 1965, Mantle in 1967, Aaron in 1968, and Killebrew in 1971. At that time, 500 was the mountaintop.

I don’t always hit my columns out of the park, and this isn't the mountaintop, but these 500 at-bats have felt good.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .