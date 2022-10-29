My fear of things coming from The Swamp

“You’re not scared, are you?” he whispered. It came out as a challenge.

“No,” I croaked. To be honest, I was terrified.

“Let’s go,” he said. The beam from his flashlight bounced as he climbed over the barbed wire fence.

The night had been calm … dead calm, I thought … until an icy breeze rattled the few remaining leaves. It seemed to be warning us to stay away from the dark shadow just ahead.

Brian was from Iowa. I didn’t know anyone else from Iowa, and it made him seem kind of mysterious.

His family owned a lake cabin just down the shore from ours, and I only saw him a few weekends each year. We met when we were both 8 years old, and it didn’t take long for him to make an impression.

“Have you ever seen that shed back in The Swamp?” he asked one evening when we were skipping stones off the surface of the lake.

“Uh-huh.”

He paused for dramatic effect and lowered his voice to a whisper: “There’s a skeleton in it.”

My stone plopped into the water and my heart skipped a beat.

“Like a cat skeleton?”

“No,” he said, looking into my eyes with an unwavering stare. “A human skeleton.”

Cold fingers traced a path up my spine. Skeletons were the stuff of nightmares. Cemeteries come to life. The things that go bump in the night.

“I don’t believe you,” I said. The tremor in my voice betrayed the confidence of my words.

“It’s true!” Brian said, sounding offended. “I saw it!”

“You saw it?!”

“Lots of times. Come on … I’ll show you!”

I was searching for a convincing reason to say “no” when Mom called me in for supper; I’d never been so glad to be called in for supper.

“I gotta go,” I said, starting for home.

“Okay,” Brian said. “Some other time …”

His words had a ring of menace to them.

I’d always enjoyed the drive to the cabin; it took us down a dirt road only wide enough for one car, through a canopy of trees thick enough to block even the midday sun. A barbed-wire fence lined one side of the road, and beyond the fence lay The Swamp. It was a low spot between the surrounding hills that was always wet, even when the summer was dry. Over the years The Swamp had become a breeding ground for feral trees, and barely visible behind the curtain of trees was the shed. It was the kind of building you’d use to store a lawn mower and a wheelbarrow. The old-timers said the shed had been there forever, and it was showing its age; its door hung crookedly, the roof was tattered and the whole building was leaning as if it was being reclaimed by The Swamp.

And on the last cabin weekend of the year … a warm spell just before Halloween … I ran out of reasons for telling Brian “no.” So armed with flashlights in the fading light of a Saturday evening, we headed for The Swamp.

I’d already eaten supper; Mom wouldn’t save me this time.

“You’re not scared are you?” Brian asked for the umpteenth time as we followed narrow beams of light through the trees.

“No,” I lied.

The Swamp smelled of decay and dead stuff, and muck sucked at our sneakers.

And then we were standing at the shed. The door hung awkwardly on rusted hinges, leaving a wedge-shaped gap near the ground.

“You go first,” Brian said, waving his flashlight at the opening.

My heart was pounding like a kettle drum.

I went down to one knee, and swamp ooze soaked through my jeans.

I aimed the beam of my flashlight through the gap at the bottom of the door and was about to peek inside when an icy breeze rattled the leaves.

“What was that?” Brian asked. He was no longer whispering.

It might have been the wind in the trees, but it had the unearthly sound of a moan.

A skeleton moan.

Brian and I ran clumsily through the sludge, jumped the barbed-wire fence without impaling ourselves and sprinted down the dirt road to our cabins.

I lay awake in my bed that night, listening for the sound of rattling leaves and unearthly moans.

Everything was quiet.

Brian’s family sold their cabin that winter, and I never saw him again.

The Swamp eventually swallowed the shed, but I was never able to work up the courage to look inside before it vanished.

The Mystery Of The French Lake Skeleton will forever remain unsolved.

Just as a good mystery should ...

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.