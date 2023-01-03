My inner voice is saying 'Wrap it up'

Throughout my life, I've enjoyed each of my various vocations.

As a young man, I embraced the physical challenge of working on the railroad. I stayed connected to the great game of basketball by becoming an official.

I am proud of my long career in corrections. Finally, I loved being a columnist for the Rochester Post Bulletin newspaper for the past decade.

Of course, all that occupation stuff doesn't include being a husband, father and grandfather. Emotional and memorable moments in our lives revolve around family.

But the columnist thing — what fun to tell a story every week. I ran with it: 526 consecutive columns. As you may sense, I'm reaching around and patting myself on the back.

The "Boomer Grandpa" column became a personal calling. Positive stories were needed, and that was my focus. As I gained experience, I had a couple of mantras — one was "write to unite."

The other was a quote from the Pulitzer Prize winner sportswriter Red Smith. He said, "Writing is easy. I just open a vein and bleed." I hoped I could make you, the reader, feel the emotion I felt as I wrote a story.

The interviews — my goodness. I wrote stories about Vietnam veterans. As one example, I got to tell the story of Larry Earles, a helicopter pilot in Vietnam. Larry was shot down on seven occasions but survived each time. He came home and is living his life strong in faith and surrounded by family and friends.

I journaled the life of Baby Boomers growing up in the 1950s and 60s. Like quite a few kids in the 60s, I struggled in my relationship with my father, a proud World War II veteran. Then one day, along with my mom, we brought him to a memory care unit.

I wrote about the arduous journey of the final years of my mom and my wife's mom. It hurt when I didn't arrive in time for my mom's last breath.

One of my prods was an appeal for all of us to be role models, particularly for our grandchildren. They witness how we treat others and what we say and do. You may wonder, where am I going with all this reminiscing?

I have made the decision that this is my last column. I'm not sure why except I hear that inner voice telling me it's time to wrap it up.

Thank you to many. Thank you to the Post-Bulletin for the opportunity. I'm sure I didn't work long enough for an engraved retirement gold pocket watch.

Thank you to all my editors, friends, family and the Boomer Council, who I have tapped for input. Without my wife's assistance, I would have been shown the press room exit door years ago. She has been a supportive anchor for my column and my life.

I have left a trail of words for my grandchildren. Stories of my grandparents, living in Alaska before it became a state, meeting their grandma, attending a one-room country schoolhouse, growing up in a wonderful small town, and being a legend in my own mind.

Even today, I tell my grandkids, you will be successful by being kind, respectful and on time. Never stop learning and be the best at whatever you do.

It's time for me to turn more inward. It's time to focus on family. I've got a big sister whose health is declining.

In my first column, I wrote about my 6-year-old granddaughter, who loved strawberries more than any food in the world. She's 16 now and still loves strawberries. Strawberries are always on my shopping list. Some things in life don't change, but some things do.

Happy New Year, my friends, and God bless.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .