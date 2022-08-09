Justin Kreuter: See you at the mailbox

The pandemic has transformed me into a writer of letters and postcards. I didn’t think that I would find joy in writing a letter to someone that I have never met in real life.

However, I have come to realize that pen pals do offer a unique friendship that I enjoy. We exchange long-form thoughts on various topics, reflections on things occurring in our lives, but they are otherwise completely disconnected from my life. This combination of closeness and distance seems to bring about a beautiful honesty in the friendship by the second or third letter.

The letter-writing world seems to favor the long letter, which was an initial perceived challenge. What could I write about that would fill two, four, or six pages? My emails are notoriously brief — minimal elaboration and a hard return after each sentence. I was surprised to see the rambling sentences that I wrote in my early letters. Readers who like to journal or write morning pages can probably relate to this phenomenon. Putting pen to paper during dedicated time is a good recipe for discovering thoughts and feelings.

A second challenge for me was the absence of a delete key for my handwriting in ink. At first I would put a horizontal line through my errors. It didn’t look good, as my letters accumulated errors. While I still make errors, I try to find a creative way of using my mistaken words to make something passable. I do sometimes feel like a kid trying to upgrade the “F” on their report card. This is a fun, low-stakes game that sometimes results in some funky sentences. Understanding these classic challenges of writing a letter has helped me to appreciate the letters that I receive even more.

If writing long letters seems like an impossible mountain to climb, then readers may want to consider climbing the molehill of writing a postcard. My correspondence with pen pals who favor postcards is just as rich as my correspondence with pen pals who favor letters. A postcard can be a brief update about how summer is going, sharing your day, or even just making a drawing. Making art postcards can be an easy way to get kids interested in writing to family and friends. Blank postcards are usually sold alongside other art supplies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether readers choose to write a letter or postcard, I hope they enjoy the connection that the letter carrier delivers. For additional inspiration, I recommend the following podcasts: "Senders Receive: Making Mail/Sending Art” and “Postcardist.”

If readers are looking for someone to write, they may want to try: PenPalWorld.com or Postcrossing.com. And for those who don’t have time today, mark your calendar — February is International Correspondence Writing Month. This is a fun, personal challenge to write one piece of mail each day in February.

See you at the mailbox!

Justin Kreuter is a pathologist, professional learner, and art enthusiast who enjoys corresponding with pen pals through snail mail. The views expressed are his own and do not reflect the views of his employer.

