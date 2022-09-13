SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Community
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Justin Kreuter: Reflecting on 'great' summer vacations

Justin Kreuter
Justin Kreuter
September 13, 2022 10:30 AM
Outdoor pools are closed. Children are back in school. Summer vacations are now in the rear view mirror. Let us take a beat to reflect and consider what makes a "great" summer vacation.

I suspect that many of us have been taking more staycations in recent years. Can staycations be a "great" summer vacation?

My vote is "possibly." I had an unexpectedly wonderful staycation last year. I am a photography enthusiast and was able to spend most of the staycation exploring Rochester with my camera. In fact, one of my photographs from this time will be featured in the upcoming “Heart of Our City” poetry-photography exhibition, Sept. 22 to Oct. 15 at the Chateau Theater.

Hopefully, many of us are beginning to enjoy vacation travel again. I recently returned from a trip to Corsica. I spent this vacation with longtime friends in a small mountain village. I enjoyed spending time sketching with water-soluble pencils, taking long walks around the winding Corsican roads, and making photographs of this new environment with my camera. I also learned a new sport, pétanque. In this game, competitors throw balls towards a target ball and score points based on proximity.

These are two very different, but great vacations. I returned to "normal life" feeling refreshed after both.

Kreuter in Corsica.jpg
Justin Kreuter in Corsica.
Contributed by Justin Kreuter

What made these vacations great? My trip to Corsica had detailed plans, whereas my staycation was notable for a lack of plans. My trip to Corsica racked up some serious mileage, whereas my staycation consumed maybe a tank of gas. One common thread is time with my camera making photographs. Without a camera, my Corsica trip might still have been a success; however, a camera seems to be an important part of my "great" vacation recipe.

Taking time to reflect like this has helped me to appreciate how much I enjoy vacations when I have a camera at the ready. Fortunately small, I hope this self-knowledge will help me to make the most of future vacations.

Corsica.jpg
The airport in Corsica.
Justin Kreuter

What does a "great" summer vacation look like to you? Are there certain aspects of a vacation that help you to feel refreshed afterwards? I would enjoy hearing your thoughts and reflections about what makes a "great" summer vacation. Thanks in advance for sharing!

Justin Kreuter is a pathologist, professional learner and art enthusiast who enjoys corresponding with pen pals through snail mail. The views expressed are his own and do not reflect the views of his employer. Send comments on community columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

