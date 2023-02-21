Nandini Iyer: Exhausting, yes. But also enlightening

I’m basking in the sun on a beach making a sand castle, the ocean waves barely touching my creation and retreating. Suddenly, the alarm blares and interrupts my perfect plan to watch the sunset on the beach.

It takes me a minute to realize where I am and I’m jolted back to reality to my present life as an overcommitted high school junior getting ready to start a hectic day ahead of me. I’m hoping it’s a Monday or a Tuesday to catch another half an hour of sleep, as I don’t have to be at early morning Unicef or Model UN meetings. I reluctantly roll out of bed to get ready for the five AP and two Honors classes I have ahead of me.

I get to school and barely manage to find a parking spot, due to the fact that there are more cars than spaces, and run to my first hour class. After my morning classes, I find my friends and head down to the cafeteria for lunch. The place reeks of ketchup and socks mixed together. I take a bite of my sandwich and pull out my laptop to review for the AP Human Geography test while also trying to understand the trivial drama that is unfolding amongst a couple friends at my table.

The bell rings and my heart is racing because I don’t feel ready for the test. I tell myself I have to do well on this test to keep my “A” for the semester because I didn’t do too well in the previous unit. I’m a bit stressed, as I don’t want to lose my 4.0 GPA that I’ve worked so hard to maintain for the past two years.

Luckily, this test was not very complicated. I barely have five minutes to celebrate before I have to go into a graded discussion in the next class on a book that I cannot comprehend for the life of me, and to make it worse, I didn’t prepare much for it due to the three other tests I was preparing for my other classes. I desperately flip through my notes to find something that seems relevant in the book to discuss.

ADVERTISEMENT

I leave school and head to the tennis courts to get a mental break for a couple hours, since it’s one of those days when I don’t have to be at work or volunteering or doing community mentorship. While driving home after tennis, I suddenly get excited to watch the new season of my favorite TV show, which quickly gets overshadowed when the realization dawns that I have to study for my ACT in two weeks.

Now, the above schedule may seem extremely stressful, and the tone may even be a bit cynical, but the reality is that I, like many of my other friends who are in their junior year, choose this life because we want to work hard and find our purpose in life aligned with our many passions, dreams and aspirations. Students choose to engage in several extracurricular activities and join various clubs because they want to get real-world experience by getting involved and engaging in various communities. Clubs like Model UN, where one gets to research and represent a country at a mock United Nations conference in Minneapolis, could help someone discover an interest in international relations, law, politics, and policy. Joining the UNICEF club exposes students to humanitarian crises and advocacy issues around children's rights, and getting involved in these could inspire someone to become a human rights activist.

A rigorous academic course load with AP/Honors classes can challenge students to extend themselves academically and dive deeper to get a holistic understanding of subjects that they have an interest in pursuing in the future. For example, someone could cultivate an interest or a passion in becoming a scientist and finding a cure for a rare disease by being exposed to AP Biology as a high school student. Getting involved in a high school sport can also teach one valuable life lessons of sportsmanship, resiliency, grit, and how to be part of a team. Playing a sport also helps form lifelong friendships, and it can be a de-stressor from the daily grind of academics, helping students achieve a healthy balance.

Junior year is hectic and can be boring sometimes, but the majority of our teachers strive really hard in their own creative ways to make the classes interactive and the content interesting and easy to grasp. I have some wonderful teachers who I will remember my entire lifetime for making U.S. history so relevant and relatable, or AP Biology practical, or taking a break from Pre-Calculus to solve riddles.

So, for fellow students who are in the trenches of junior year, hang on and enjoy the ride. Hopefully you have found your passion and purpose amidst a busy schedule that will anchor you for the rest of your life’s journey. For those who are yet to experience it, good luck to you! Approach the roller-coaster year filled with curiosity and a sense of adventure, and it will all be worth it at the end!

Nandini Iyer is a junior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .