Nandini Iyer: Teachers, 'screenagers' pivot to continue classes without computers

I opened my laptop on the Saturday before spring break ended to catch up on the homework I had put off due to the weeklong Mayo Disney band trip.

The trip by bus was a lot of fun, packed with activities with very little sleep and a lifetime of memories. I was sleep deprived, but could not procrastinate any longer all the things I had to catch up for school prior to Monday. I gathered all the motivation within me to start working through the pile of homework, and tried logging into my “Rochester Public Schools'' Google account to access Google Classroom.

I received an error message: “Incorrect Domain.” I was surprised and tried a couple more times to make sure I was typing my password correctly, but each time I received the same message.

The first thought that crossed my mind was that maybe the system was down due to some routine maintenance sometimes undertaken during breaks. However, it was odd that there was no notification about that in advance.

I realized that something was wrong when I tried to access my school email to contact my Human Geography teacher to discuss the plan for making up a test that I had missed the prior week due to a Model UN conference. But my phone had logged me out of my school email and I couldn’t log back in.

I asked several of my peers, who were experiencing the same issue. We were all stressing out, as our Human Geography “Free Response test” was due Sunday night and we couldn’t access it or contact our teacher about the issue. A few hours later, my parents received an email from the Superintendent explaining that the Rochester Public Schools (RPS) network had been hacked, and that all online systems had been shut down.

All of the instruction materials, including pending assignments, instruction plans, and other critical information, were inaccessible, which forced the district to close schools the Monday after Spring Break to plan for this unprecedented event.

Rochester Public Schools, like most other institutions in this modern era, relies on technology and access to the Internet for day-to-day functioning. And when the basic framework is taken away without warning, some chaos and confusion is inevitable.

We all were anticipating school was going to look different without access to technology and were very curious about how our day was going to pan out. Little did we know that our school staff and teachers are master adapters and have many creative methods up their sleeves to continue to teach us without the internet.

The first thing we had to do on Tuesday morning was write our names, emergency contact, and full schedule on a piece of paper for the attendance office. By second hour, there were rumors of Russian hackers infiltrating our network, as well as rumors that students had hacked the system to get out of an overdue English paper.

Our teachers were scrambling during attendance, as they had to shift from using Skyward, an online grading and attendance system, to using a paper printout for all their students. Teachers’ laptops were taken away, forcing them to depend on the old whiteboard and marker system. They taught completely from memory, which amazed me. I developed a new appreciation for my teachers and their knowledge base, as I used to believe that they simply taught us from premade slideshows with a script that was repeated over the years. They truly knew the content and didn’t need technology to supplement the learning.

Many of our teachers also took advantage of the surprisingly warm weather that week and held class outside, which instantly elevated students’ moods and engagement levels. Our long-term Spanish substitute teacher had to improvise, as his daily plan required the Internet. However, he didn’t give up, and tried to provide as much material as he could from other sources he had access to.

Without WiFi, students experienced “the good old days” first-hand, just like our parents did. Although we initially struggled with this “paper-pen” system, students were resilient and were able to adapt to the situation. Classroom discussion and peer engagement were noticeably enhanced, as material covered in class could no longer be posted online to review later. We, as students, were forced to pay attention, take notes in class, and communicate with our teachers in person rather than through email.

This past week has made me realize that even though we are extremely dependent on technology, we also have resilience. Over the course of one day, our staff and teachers prepared to teach their classes and run the schools safely without modern technology, and students were able to adapt to the new system.

I applaud the RPS district for continuing our education through this unique and perplexing situation. Although we may be labeled as “screenagers,” this past week has proved that we really can survive without modern technology.

Nandini Iyer is a junior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .