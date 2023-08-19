Nandini Iyer: Utsav is a vibrant cultural festival -- the first of many?

Soaked from head to toe, I run from my cousin and best friend, who are armed with water guns. I stumble across an abandoned water gun on the ground and realize that it is my chance for revenge. I quickly load it with pink-colored water and target them from the back: the element of surprise.

I get sprayed in the face with green and blue water and in the back with red water from an unexpected enemy, an unknown child. I chuckle at the irony, as this battlefield is in a sectioned-off area at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.

Having had one of the best times of my life, this festival, called Utsav, took Rochester by flame.

Utsav (celebration) is an annual summer event that was a concept initiated in 2022 by ICAM (Indian Cultural Association of Minnesota) as an inclusive event not only for the Indian American community in Rochester and neighboring areas, but for everyone to enjoy.

Utsav begins with a 5K run that starts in Soldiers Field and ends at Peace Plaza. This is followed by some dance performances, color splash, DJ music and open dance at the Peace Plaza all evening, along with numerous vendors selling various kinds of food and showcasing artifacts, clothing and jewelry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although my family had been involved with planning this event since its inception, this year was my first Utsav experience. This inviting and vibrant celebration portrayed our community’s enthusiasm for valuing and celebrating diverse cultures.

The color splash event that is also a component of Utsav is technically known as Holi (Festival of Colors) and it’s a holiday that is celebrated in India in March to commemorate the beginning of spring. Unfortunately, the frigid temperatures here during spring make it difficult to celebrate outdoors; therefore, the Indian community got creative and decided to host Utsav in the summer and added the color play as part of the event for the community to experience and enjoy.

I had only experienced this entertaining festival vicariously through Bollywood movies and had heard invigorating stories from my parents’ childhoods, but I had never experienced it myself prior to this year. Since this was my first real opportunity to participate, I was determined to make the most of it.

As the adults were planning the logistics of the event, my high school friends and I were choreographing a Bollywood dance. We had two weeks to pull together a masterpiece, and with conflicting schedules, we were doubtful of the outcome. However, after a week of late-night practices, we had created an invigorating choreography piece that was energetic and upbeat.

Everything was ready for Saturday. We had set up the 5K route, the tents for the food vendors, and the DJ stage, hoping that the event would attract a large crowd.

My friends and I cheered on the runners of the 5K, watching many of our school peers participate as well. When we entered Peace Plaza, we were welcomed by a cloud of colors raining down on us, instantly creating a tie-dye effect on our white ICAM shirts. We practiced our dance while we waited for the announcer to call us, nervous but excited. We danced with full energy, hearing whistles and cheers from all corners of the audience. Our perseverance and dedication paid off, and our dance caused many people in the audience to join us in the celebration.

As we made our way to the Holi area and competed for the limited stock of water guns, I looked around and saw people of all demographics in the color area. Indian and non-Indian, young and old. It was amazing to see how even the spectators walking through Peace Plaza decided to join in on the fun by playing colors, grabbing something to eat, or taking some time to listen/dance to the Bollywood music.

I sincerely hope that Rochester as a community continues to grow and offer such opportunities for all cultures from all around the world so that many more festivals like Utsav become a legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nandini Iyer will be a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .