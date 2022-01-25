Nathaniel Rochester's history in New York becomes more clear

Nathaniel Rochester

Around here, most of us have heard of George Head, who is credited with being the founder of Rochester. But if you can identify a character named Nathaniel Rochester, go to the head of the class.

The peripatetic Head, who arrived here from Wisconsin in 1854, said that he named the new townsite “Rochester,” after the city of Rochester, New York, where he had lived for a time.

Naturally, we might assume that Rochester, N.Y., like many Eastern cities, was named for a place in England, and that our fair city can thus trace its heritage to the legendary land of knights and princesses. Indeed, there is a significant Rochester in southeastern England, featuring a once-formidable medieval castle where Henry VIII first laid eyes upon his fourth wife-to-be, Anne of Cleves.

But the founder and namesake of what became Rochester, New York, was actually a southerner named Nathaniel Rochester. He was born in 1752 in Virginia and served in the Revolutionary War as a member of the North Carolina militia.

After the war, Rochester became a land speculator and moved to Maryland. On an exploratory trip to western New York, Rochester established a homestead at the town of Dansville. He also purchased land near the falls of the Genesee River, close to Lake Ontario.

At one point, Rochester wanted to sell his holdings on the Genesee, but he was convinced to hang on to the land as an investment. In 1811, he got around to laying out a street grid there for what he was now calling Rochesterville. He sold lots on the main drag for $50 each, and lots on side streets for $30.

For the next several years, Nathaniel Rochester was a key figure in a city that eventually became just plain “Rochester.” He was first president of the Rochester Athenaeum, established a church, donated land for a courthouse, and perhaps most importantly, helped influence the location of the Erie Canal through Rochester.

The canal and water power of the Genesee falls combined to make Rochester a boom town. When Rochesterville was incorporated in 1817, the population was 700. Ten years later the population was 8,000.

By the time of Nathaniel Rochester’s death in 1831, and for decades afterward, it was agreed his heroic efforts had helped create a grand city.

Lately, though, his image has become more complicated. It turns out that when Rochester moved from Maryland to New York, he brought with him 10 slaves. He said he wanted “to escape the influence of slavery” and he did apparently set free at least two of his slaves.

But evidence has also come to light that Rochester was more than just another slave owner, which would be bad enough. According to a ledger book now in possession of the University of Rochester, he also bought and sold slaves, with all the horror that entails: putting a price on human beings, separating family members from one another, consigning children to a life of bondage.

In reaction to that revelation, the Rochester, New York, school board last July voted to remove his name from what had been Nathaniel Rochester Middle School.

For better or worse, we now know much more about the man who indirectly gave his name to our city in Minnesota.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.