Nick Crockett: Journey as a columnist led to my next journey

These last few weeks have been surreal, as I complete my time at Mayo High School and await graduation.

As a high school senior, I have heard every cliche in the book. I have appreciated the sentiments and comments such as "Congratulations on graduating" and "Good luck in the next chapter" because I am actually very excited to see what the future brings.

However, the phrase that I hear often about "how fast time has gone by" gets me every time. Like I said, my anticipation for a fresh start outweighs any sadness I have about ending my high school career, but I can't help but reflect on all the great opportunities I've had over the past four years.

I remember my mom nudging me to apply to be a columnist, and at first I met this suggestion with reluctance. I made it seem like I just didn't want to write, but in reality I was struggling to think about fun and exciting topics on which to write my articles. Being a junior amidst the “pandemic years” I felt like my story was the same as everyone else's, and I was worried I wouldn't have anything unique or groundbreaking to share.

A few months later I had to think about my first column. To help me out, I created a list of things that motivated me, or things that I could ramble on about. This list included everything from Apex Legends to soccer to travel, but one topic really stuck out and that was the issue of climate change and our environment.

From here I hit the ground running with countless ideas and issues to explore and reflect upon in my columns. I chose to write about topics like microplastics, fast fashion, environmental philosophy, and a few more. Each issue or idea led to complex research and understanding in order to organize my thoughts into something meaningful to share.

Ever since I garnered this focus for my columns, I have been more involved in news and efforts regarding our world's relationship with the environment. So much so that I decided to major in environmental sciences next year in college.

Rochester is small, but mighty, and I feel that if all of us start with some small steps, we can begin to make an impact with regard to environmental consciousness. So, as I take my leave from this great spot to follow my passion, I challenge all of you to think one step ahead and chase yours. Finding what inspires each of us is what will make each day better, whether it is a passion for our environment or anything that fulfills you. Do what you love, and everything else will work out.

Nick Crockett is a 2022 graduate of Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

