SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Nick Crockett: Police your use of resource-gobbling 'fast fashion'

091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07357.jpg
Nick Crockett Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Nick Crockett
January 25, 2022 08:30 AM
Share

Have you ever thought about what you are wearing? Where it is produced? How was it made, and what materials does it consist of?

This holiday season, I was struck by the many advertisements, marketing campaigns and ‘deals’ to entice buyers into purchasing items for the holidays — in particular, clothing. This led me to think more about the environmental impacts of the clothing industry. I started looking into this question in hopes to clear my conscience.

I found a plethora of articles articulating the negative environmental impact of the fashion and clothing industry. Then when I thought it couldn't get any worse, I stumbled on a familiar term, "fast fashion," which entails its own environmental influences.

If you aren't familiar with the term, "fast fashion" describes the process of mass-market retailers rapidly producing inexpensive clothing to keep up with the latest trends. Some notable brands in the fast-fashion market include H&M, Uniqlo, Shein, Forever 21, and sadly many more. These companies utilize an inexpensive and a somewhat careless way of making their clothing, resulting in multiple destructive environmental impacts.

As I look down at the outfit I am wearing now I think about how it was probably cut, sewn, and printed on. But, another part of the manufacturing process is the use of water. Water and the garments of fast fashion have a very close relationship. For reference, the water required to produce one cotton shirt is around 700 gallons and a pair of jeans requires around 2,000 gallons. These figures sadly don't even account for the toxic chemicals used in dyeing garments that subsequently end up in rivers and oceans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cotton can often be too expensive for these companies, so they turn to synthetic materials. This material comes with its own major issue, microplastics. Plastic not only takes an insurmountable time to degrade, but these microplastics can easily end up in the ocean, harming ocean ecosystems and contributing to the waste crisis.

Speaking of waste, clothing waste is a side-effect of the fast-fashion model. With the affordability and up-to-date trends of these fast fashion giants, it makes sense that people see less value in clothing. Tens of millions of tons of textile waste is produced each year, of which 95% could be recycled, but this model has contributed to more of these clothes going to waste. To compound this issue, when these landfills fill up they move the trash towards incineration, which can lead to the release of toxic substances or poisonous gasses.

Immersing myself in environmental issues like this industry is always hard. To read about the many problems of this earth can be hard to swallow. However, educating yourself is an important step in taking action to better our planet.

Also Read
Boomer Grandpa — Loren Else column sig
Community
Sidney Poitier was heaven sent to complete a task
Columnist Loren Else says the actor had a lesson for everyone: Be a person of character, kindness and integrity.
January 25, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
Come to Rochester for the work, stay for the au gratin potatoes
Columnist Steve Lange says there are 22 reasons he's grown to love the community.
January 25, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Kratcha is a scholar
Business
North Dakota student's soil research gets rare national accolades
A typical combine ride spurred Emma Kratcha's agricultural based research.
January 25, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Beal

So, what can you do to combat the fast fashion industry? You don't need to completely boycott these brands, but my hope is that you be mindful when buying from them, and that goes for wherever you buy clothes, to become a more informed eco-conscious customer.

Along with thinking about where you buy clothes, think about your own clothes. How can we reuse, repair, or recycle the clothes that we earn to cut down on waste. To sum it all up, I hope that we can all be thoughtful and conscious of how our actions impact our planet. There is only one Earth, and we can all do our part to take care of it.

Nick Crockett is a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

Related Topics: PEOPLETEEN COLUMNS
What to read next
Nathaniel Rochester.jpg
Exclusive
Community
Nathaniel Rochester's history in New York becomes more clear
Founder's deeper involvement in slavery comes to light.
January 25, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Gophers vs. Buckeyes basketball game ends in brawl 
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
January 25, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Cardboard Sled Race (copy)
Community
Great Cardboard Sled Race to be held Saturday
Judging starts at 9:30 and the race begins at 10 a.m. There will be awards for the fastest sled, furthest distance traveled and best design.
January 24, 2022 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: $34 million flood plan proposed
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
January 24, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else