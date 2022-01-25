Nick Crockett: Police your use of resource-gobbling 'fast fashion'

Have you ever thought about what you are wearing? Where it is produced? How was it made, and what materials does it consist of?

This holiday season, I was struck by the many advertisements, marketing campaigns and ‘deals’ to entice buyers into purchasing items for the holidays — in particular, clothing. This led me to think more about the environmental impacts of the clothing industry. I started looking into this question in hopes to clear my conscience.

I found a plethora of articles articulating the negative environmental impact of the fashion and clothing industry. Then when I thought it couldn't get any worse, I stumbled on a familiar term, "fast fashion," which entails its own environmental influences.

If you aren't familiar with the term, "fast fashion" describes the process of mass-market retailers rapidly producing inexpensive clothing to keep up with the latest trends. Some notable brands in the fast-fashion market include H&M, Uniqlo, Shein, Forever 21, and sadly many more. These companies utilize an inexpensive and a somewhat careless way of making their clothing, resulting in multiple destructive environmental impacts.

As I look down at the outfit I am wearing now I think about how it was probably cut, sewn, and printed on. But, another part of the manufacturing process is the use of water. Water and the garments of fast fashion have a very close relationship. For reference, the water required to produce one cotton shirt is around 700 gallons and a pair of jeans requires around 2,000 gallons. These figures sadly don't even account for the toxic chemicals used in dyeing garments that subsequently end up in rivers and oceans.

Cotton can often be too expensive for these companies, so they turn to synthetic materials. This material comes with its own major issue, microplastics. Plastic not only takes an insurmountable time to degrade, but these microplastics can easily end up in the ocean, harming ocean ecosystems and contributing to the waste crisis.

Speaking of waste, clothing waste is a side-effect of the fast-fashion model. With the affordability and up-to-date trends of these fast fashion giants, it makes sense that people see less value in clothing. Tens of millions of tons of textile waste is produced each year, of which 95% could be recycled, but this model has contributed to more of these clothes going to waste. To compound this issue, when these landfills fill up they move the trash towards incineration, which can lead to the release of toxic substances or poisonous gasses.

Immersing myself in environmental issues like this industry is always hard. To read about the many problems of this earth can be hard to swallow. However, educating yourself is an important step in taking action to better our planet.

So, what can you do to combat the fast fashion industry? You don't need to completely boycott these brands, but my hope is that you be mindful when buying from them, and that goes for wherever you buy clothes, to become a more informed eco-conscious customer.

Along with thinking about where you buy clothes, think about your own clothes. How can we reuse, repair, or recycle the clothes that we earn to cut down on waste. To sum it all up, I hope that we can all be thoughtful and conscious of how our actions impact our planet. There is only one Earth, and we can all do our part to take care of it.

Nick Crockett is a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.