Nick Crockett: Tiny plastic debris spells big trouble for our planet

It was spring break on the beautiful California coast; it felt like nothing could take away from the beauty of the oceanscape. Blue sky, a seemingly endless horizon and miles of beaches line this beautiful coast.

This perfect perception was tarnished as I scooped up a handful of sand. I slowly sifted the sand through my hands, and saw tiny red and clear pieces of plastic that remained in my hands. This was a sad reality, but instead of diminishing this image from my memory I embarked on some research about these horrifying microplastics.

If you aren't familiar with this term, microplastics are defined as plastics measuring less than 5 millimeters. They are becoming a major problem on a global scale. The breaking down of these plastics we have put into our world is inevitable, but the sheer scale and reach of this particular form of waste is what really interests and scares me.

The fact of the matter is, plastic is everywhere. Plastic is in clothing, packaging, tires, and personal care products; to name just a few. The use of plastic is a concern in its transfer to items that it touches and in the way in which it is disposed. An estimated 80% of the plastic ever created on this Earth ends up in landfills and the natural environment, with microplastics being reported to be present in every sphere of the environment. With the large spread and scale of microplastics, consumption and exposure to microplastics is a very real issue to humans.

I wondered about what this means for our world. How does it affect us?

At this point, there is no clear answer to the effects of microplastics on the human body, but while this research is so new there are some frightening discoveries. The combination of the recent research being done exclusively in animal testing is providing evidence pointing to possible impacts on the human body. Some possible effects in these conclusions ranged from the impact on hormones and cells, to microplastics acting as a conduit for other toxic chemicals to enter the body. The more I read, the more grim the outlook seemed for the impact of this non-organic material in our world.

It seems almost too easy to forget everything I've just mentioned, and try to convince yourself that you are living in a safe microplastic-free world, but what is that really doing for us? In a constant battle to save our dying Earth, we are only as strong as our weakest link, so try to consider what you can do to change or better our plastic usage.

In terms of avoiding microplastics, I could name endless ways to cut down on plastic use, but a resounding phrase to summarize the plethora of ideas would be to ‘be conscious’. Be aware of your food choices, the plastic you are using, and how you deal with this waste. Be conscious of the state of the world, and know the actions you take today can have a positive impact on the possibility of a brighter future for our planet.

Nick Crockett is a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.