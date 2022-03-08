Nick Crockett: What do we owe the earth? Think of it as a relationship

Relationships are very important in most everyone's lives. Relationships can lead to success, happiness, fulfillment and prosperity if they are maintained and respected by those involved. Within a relationship, there is give-and-take and the chance to continuously adapt and improve.

I began exploring this idea of relationships within the scope of our relationship to the environment. Since we relate not only to others but also to the world in which we live, it is interesting to think about the perspective in terms of our relationship to the environment.

The existence of relationships can be seen in various ways. As an example, there are relationships such as the one-on-one relationship between me and my math teacher, and more broadly diplomatic relations between countries. Even the much larger scope of the relationship between humankind's relationship to the natural world that surrounds us.

This last relationship is not a new concept to me, in that I am aware of the “little” problem we are facing in global warming. However, the philosophy of this relationship is a new discovery to me. Environmental philosophy describes the moral relationship between humans and the nature that surrounds us.

While researching this philosophy, I knew that this is a complex topic with varying opinions. This was not just a moral rationale to save the environment from human intervention — it is not that simple. To fully understand this concept, it is important to know of its history.

ADVERTISEMENT

The basis of beginning to consider humankind's relationship with nature was prompted throughout the 1950s due to depletion of non-renewable resources and intrusions such as smog and disease. These human-evoked environmental problems led to human-led reflection and activism.

This period may have brought out the thinking, but it was in early development of the thinking that there were disputes. Always with a what, there must be a why — in this case, what was a relationship with nature? With this line of thinking, there were questions based around humankind's obligation to preserve nature. These questions define the philosophical sub-discipline of environmental ethics.

The concept of environmental ethics is a more concrete way of viewing our relation to our environment. Principles of environmental ethics are split between varying philosophies of anthropocentrism and non-anthropocentrism. These terms describe either moral standing to only humans with no direct responsibilities to the natural world, or with non-anthropocentrism natural objects have a moral standing.

It's hard not to think we don't have responsibilities toward maintaining our world, but like all relationships there must be a balance. In my eyes, we need to appreciate all the natural world does for us, striving to offset all of our harm towards it with sustainable efforts so that all can prosper.

You may be thinking: How is this relevant to me, or to our world? The way I see it, this philosophy can be used as a lens to interpret and deal with environmental issues — predominantly caused by humans.

As in our relationships with each other, we need balance and consideration for our world now more than ever. I believe it is necessary for every human to reflect on their place and impact toward the natural world, and towards each other. We are in this fight together, we are stronger as one.

Nick Crockett is a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.