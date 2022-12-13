SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, December 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Nick Mezacapa: Are solutions to world's problems truly out of reach?

It’s like Mom said, "Remember the Golden Rule, do unto others as you would have them do unto you." That’s so simple, so real … is it unattainable?

060921-columnist-mezacapa.jpg
Post Bulletin columnist Nick Mezacapa.
Post Bulletin file photo
Opinion by Nick Mezacapa
December 13, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

In conversations about the world, politics, hunger, pollution, conflict, etc., introducing a perspective that encourages the simplest resolutions are scoffed and labeled as "pie-in-the-sky." Considering solutions that don’t feature gaining influence, profit, or control are received with a cynical chuckle, and someone in the conversation saying, "Riiight. You wish!"

This sour attitude, reflecting our inclination to see things that seem helpless as being beyond control, puts having faith in human understanding and the capacity to ‘work it out,’ at the lowest level. Has cooperation, compassion, and loving consideration been lost?  Is there no empathy left in our time? Are we satisfied by believing that it’s "just how it is?" Are we too far away from the daily reality, immersed in self-preservation, to feel the urgency required?

Well, for me, it begins with leadership. Whether it’s the neighborhood organization, the religious group or the United Nations, it seems that we need to be led to what’s going to be the healthiest choice by leaders who affirm that altruistic energy. We need to gather under the leadership that promotes an unselfish concern, and affirms doing what’s right.

By this I mean the Big Right — peace, a clean environment, opportunity, caring for the best thing for the most people concerned. This requires sacrifice and reaches over borders and "winners" to the simple resolutions. It’s like Mom said, "Remember the Golden Rule, do unto others as you would have them do unto you."

That’s so simple, so real … is it unattainable? Is it out of style? Is it weak? Is it laughable? Can the world go on ignoring the truth with our hearts hardened, and believing that these immediate concerns will just go away?  

ADVERTISEMENT

I think not. I believe in us! If your neighbor’s car gets stuck in the snow in front of your house, do you watch from the window, comment on how bad it looks, or do you put on your coat, go out there and offer some help, even if it’s just a cup of coffee.

Let’s put on our coats and do the good thing, the right thing, what we would want that neighbor to do for us if we were stuck out there. Act. Do. Let’s leave that cynical attitude behind and believe in the potential for good that’s in all of us.

Nick Mezacapa, of Rochester, served as the rector of Calvary Episcopal Church, across the street from Mayo Clinic, for nearly 30 years. Send comments on columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

Related Topics: PEOPLE
What to read next
unnamed.jpg
Community
Trip to Europe cannot stop famed Rochester golfer
Gertrude Boothby won multiple Minnesota women's amateur golf championships in the 1920s through 1941.
December 13, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
061121-columnist-wruck.jpg
Community
Craig Wruck: The time for brave conversations is right now
It might transform potential conflict into an opportunity for building a relationship. We could even find that we have mutually shared values.
December 13, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Craig Wruck
Anje Gasner.png
Community
Anje Gasner: First off the block -- what will come next?
What I’m most looking forward to is the opportunity to write in my own voice — a voice which, I suspect, may evolve over time.
December 13, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Anje Gasner
Boomer Grandpa — Loren Else column sig
Community
They were kind ... all 26 who died that day
Columnist Loren Else says memorials have risen up in the wake of the Sandy Hook tragedy.
December 13, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else