Nick Mezacapa: Are solutions to world's problems truly out of reach?

In conversations about the world, politics, hunger, pollution, conflict, etc., introducing a perspective that encourages the simplest resolutions are scoffed and labeled as "pie-in-the-sky." Considering solutions that don’t feature gaining influence, profit, or control are received with a cynical chuckle, and someone in the conversation saying, "Riiight. You wish!"

This sour attitude, reflecting our inclination to see things that seem helpless as being beyond control, puts having faith in human understanding and the capacity to ‘work it out,’ at the lowest level. Has cooperation, compassion, and loving consideration been lost? Is there no empathy left in our time? Are we satisfied by believing that it’s "just how it is?" Are we too far away from the daily reality, immersed in self-preservation, to feel the urgency required?

Well, for me, it begins with leadership. Whether it’s the neighborhood organization, the religious group or the United Nations, it seems that we need to be led to what’s going to be the healthiest choice by leaders who affirm that altruistic energy. We need to gather under the leadership that promotes an unselfish concern, and affirms doing what’s right.

By this I mean the Big Right — peace, a clean environment, opportunity, caring for the best thing for the most people concerned. This requires sacrifice and reaches over borders and "winners" to the simple resolutions. It’s like Mom said, "Remember the Golden Rule, do unto others as you would have them do unto you."

That’s so simple, so real … is it unattainable? Is it out of style? Is it weak? Is it laughable? Can the world go on ignoring the truth with our hearts hardened, and believing that these immediate concerns will just go away?

I think not. I believe in us! If your neighbor’s car gets stuck in the snow in front of your house, do you watch from the window, comment on how bad it looks, or do you put on your coat, go out there and offer some help, even if it’s just a cup of coffee.

Let’s put on our coats and do the good thing, the right thing, what we would want that neighbor to do for us if we were stuck out there. Act. Do. Let’s leave that cynical attitude behind and believe in the potential for good that’s in all of us.

Nick Mezacapa, of Rochester, served as the rector of Calvary Episcopal Church, across the street from Mayo Clinic, for nearly 30 years.


