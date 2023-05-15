Nick Mezacapa: Can we agree to turn our 'swords' into plowshares?

I have an idea that could speak to the world.

This idea is to organize a program that would ask owners of assault weapons to turn them in voluntarily — yes, voluntarily.

Considering the role of assault rifles in the recent years, and their appearance in domestic mass killings, it’s time for local, grassroots energy to organize and to join together in what, I would hope would become a national movement. The organization would mobilize the cooperation of religious organizations, law enforcement, and a third party that would work with law enforcement to oversee the destruction of the guns. This would include not allowing the guns to escape again, onto the ‘black market,’ but would safely and legally dispose of them.

Sounds like a big order, and it is.

The stakes are high and one can’t help but wonder, “Why would any citizen need to own an assault rifle in the first place?” A fearful requirement. Leave those weapons to law enforcement and the military. The disposal of these guns is a moral, ethical decision. The conclusion is that the chance of people being killed by these guns would be eliminated.

Yes, but you say that, "This won’t work because they won’t all be eliminated ... and what about other guns, handguns?" I understand that, but let’s start here, and take action instead of just talking about how awful it is.

Now, I’m not so naive as to imagine that this proposal would not cause a reaction from those who own and sell these guns, arguing about citizens' rights, and purchase screening. This is where religious leaders, law enforcement, the military and other community leaders need to stand together and make it very clear that "this is it." This is the right thing to do.

Access to these guns can’t go on. Let’s be a land of united progress and good, not a land of fear.

Nick Mezacapa, of Rochester, served as the rector of Calvary Episcopal Church, across the street from Mayo Clinic, for nearly 30 years. Send comments on columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.