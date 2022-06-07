Nick Mezacapa: How lumpy is your pillow?

Do any of you have a pillow that occasionally, and without regard for how sleepy you might be, turns lumpy?

I was thinking about this and wondering if anyone else experiences the transformation of their bed pillow, sometime between 2 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. Do other ordinarily shapable, usually cooperative pillows get lumpy in the wee hours for other people, too? Is it just one of those things that is so mysterious, so consuming, that we’d rather not talk about it? (I think that my head stays about the same shape…Its definitely got to be the pillow!).

Here’s how it works for me: I wake up, oftentimes for a bathroom visit, and when I come back into bed, and try to fall asleep, my usually friendly pillow has turned on me, and in a spontaneous and unexplainable act of defiance, becomes "possessed" and lumpy! What is this? What are these uncomfortable, sweaty lumps all about?

Well, the answer is actually a simple thing. Our minds have "clicked back on," and we’re remembering the moments of tension from the day gone by. We’re remembering that one comment that we would like to have back, thinking about what we should have said, but didn’t.

We are thinking about our children and their school. We begin to think about the next election. We wonder about that dark mole on our shoulder. We start calculating things about time and money and grandchildren’s graduations. Even the trade-in value of our car!

ADVERTISEMENT

But I have finally come to realize that all of those worries are the "lumps" in our pillows. All the worries, various insecurities and things that have gone past our control, but that we are still worried about because ... we worry. Such worry speeds up our thinking and makes us even more awake.

So, what do we do to "smooth out" the lumps and fall back to sleep? Well, to each their own, but here are a few personal techniques:



Breathe slowly — long inhale, long exhale. Ten times. Count them. Try to name as many kids as you can remember who went to your elementary school. Name as many rivers that you can think of in North America. Think about why you love the people that you love. Go outside for a minute.

Send me your ideas!

Smooth out those lumps when you can, and s-l-e-e-p...

Nick Mezacapa, of Rochester, served as the rector of Calvary Episcopal Church, across the street from Mayo Clinic, for nearly 30 years. Send comments on columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

