Nick Mezacapa: It's not about machismo. You've just got to play through small hurts

I am Italian, through and through. (My wife is the first non-Italian in my family bloodline since Anna Manetra, daughter of the son of the Spanish Duke Francisco of Castile, married my great great great great grandfather in 1639!)

As an Italian person, I have inherited two deeply, well-established Italian genes: 1) a certain "impulsiveness," and 2) denial of pain or fatigue. These genetic traits become engaged in all Italian people over the age of 20.

If you had met my grandparents you would have a prototypical image to enliven my point. They were quiet, kind of cranky, and tough. They were products of manual labor and immigrant challenges. If you had been raised by my parents, you would even have some memorable quotes, "looks," and responses to housework, yard work, pain and injury, that would add "punctuation" to the grandparent images!

Let’s focus on genetic inclination No. 2, the denial of pain or fatigue. My dad had a bad back. He never talked about it, but everyone else did. “Oh momma, look at Tony out there in the yard, digging up the entire garden. He must be hurting…”

But next morning he would crawl out of bed, go into the kitchen for breakfast and my mother would say, “Tony, how’s your back this morning after all that digging?” His answer: “I’m fine.” (He couldn’t bend over to tie his shoes, mind you, but no problem, he was ‘fine.’)

Or take my mother. She came home from her gall bladder surgery and made dinner for eight people the next day. You would ask, “You O.K. Ma?” She would answer, “Never mind. Who else is gonna do it! Help me set the table…” Done.

You get the point. Actually, the denial of pain or fatigue can imply a degree of mental toughness that’s bigger than the Italian family drama. I remember a sign on the locker room wall in my high school that read, "You play with small hurts." I knew what that meant: If you have a blister, for example, you still have to go into the game and play your best. Your blister really hurts, but the team needs you. Or if you failed a quiz in English class, you still have to keep trying for the rest of the semester, because there will be more quizzes!

Basically, in life you have to be able to rise above the emotional and physical pains. We all have to play with blisters and reach beyond failed quizzes. We just can’t let those pains stop us, or we limit ourselves. We just can’t allow everyday pains to stop our progress.

Being injured is one thing. No one needs to complicate an injury. But, we all have to overcome a degree of "hurt," based on our own judgments, every day.

Be wise. Be tough enough to do what you have to do. Playing with pain is not a macho exercise. It is a real-life discipline. "You have to play with small hurts…"

Nick Mezacapa, of Rochester, served as the rector of Calvary Episcopal Church, across the street from Mayo Clinic, for nearly 30 years. Send comments on columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

