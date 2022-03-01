Nick Mezacapa: Let's keep it together, with (and for) our buttons

Kids are tough on clothes. When I was a young boy it seems that torn sleeves, grass stains and dangling buttons were part of the "final report to home headquarters," every day.

If a button had been ripped out or lost and was among the needed repairs, my mother would sit down at the dining room table with needle, thread and a thimble on her finger to repair the damage. If the button had been lost, mom would bring out the old mayonnaise jar, filled with orphaned buttons.

She would pour them out on the table and search for a near-match for the missing button. There were standard buttons, buttons that looked like little flowers, various geometrical buttons, many, many buttons. Some had four thread holes, some two thread holes, and a few had a single hole that reached out from the back! (I don’t know where she got that vast collection of buttons that were in the jar. My guess is that she inherited them from her mother!)

I suppose seeing all those buttons spread-out on the table would have caused high degrees of stress for koumpounophobic (fear of buttons) people!

Today, 60 percent of the world's buttons are made in Qiaotou, China, but buttons have been around for a long time. Buttons with button holes came together in 13th century Germany. The oldest button fragments were discovered in modern day Pakistan, and ornamental buttons have been around "forever."

ADVERTISEMENT

The use of buttons has evolved, and we are still in touch with them everyday. Modern buttons, though, do more than help keep our clothes together…They have become ‘electronic triggers.’ My car starts when I press a button. Our computers, phones, TV remotes, heating systems, cooling systems, micro-waves, washers, dryers all have these electronic-trigger-buttons! The list is endless. Even my toothbrush has a button!

I hope that all if your buttons are functioning properly for you. But there is one more button, that we all have, that I have not mentioned yet, and that’s “the hot button." It is a very important button to understand because it operates a critical part of our interpersonal ability and success.

For some people, the”hot button” is located under layers of reasonability, emotional insulation, cool self-discipline and self-assurance. It is positioned so that the effect of outside forces have a hard time getting to it.

For other people, the “hot button“ is quite easy to find because it is closer to the the surface, and swelled up with insecurity, just waiting to burst open. A small vibration, a wrong word or wayward glance pushes the button and engages a reaction.

We are all confronted with people, issues and circumstances that can push even the deepest of our “hot buttons.” Politicians, money issues, religion, ethnicity, traffic, unresolved personal history. There’s something for all of us.

Knowing our issues, and learning how to respond to them appropriately when our “hot buttons” are engaged, allows us to take better charge of our lives as we mature, emotionally (a life-long process).

It’s important for all of us to think, and to evaluate the effect that various issues have upon us so that when our “hot buttons” get pushed, we know who we are ... and that we respond with honor and integrity. Know your buttons!

Nick Mezacapa, of Rochester, served as the rector of Calvary Episcopal Church, across the street from Mayo Clinic, for nearly 30 years. Send comments on columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

