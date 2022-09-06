Nick Mezacapa: The gym is a rewarding destination ... for a people-watcher

Do you ever go to the gym for a workout with the idea of getting yourself back into shape? If you have, you might have noticed the composition of the gym culture.

I’m imagining that gyms in general provide a relatively consistent cross-section of people and things that you find there, who comprise the "workout scenario." Here’s what you’ll probably see when you get there:

Upon arrival, the first thing that you encounter is the registration desk. It usually provides some kind of electronic gadgetry that registers your membership number or that presents you with the fee required for entrance. Most of the time you are greeted by an enthusiastic, happy young woman who confirms your "lawful" entry and invites you to "have a good one."

Then to the locker room, where (in my case) there are half-naked men wandering around, staring into their lockers or pulling their socks onto their feet as they are getting dressed. A few are shaving, some are talking about last night's game, and a few are staring into their gym bags, as though they’re waiting for something to emerge.

Out in the workout area, men and women are straining against some kind of stationary weight equipment, trying to lift the attached weight as high or as wide as they can! Others are rowing on a special machine, with their veins bulging on their foreheads. Others riding bicycles that are set at high pedaling resistance. And others are running along on a fast-moving conveyor-belt sidewalk!

Most of the people that you see are focused on a mission to build muscles, strengthen their hearts, and increase endurance. An honorable and important effort! They're there, and that’s great!

There is also an interesting cross-section of people to observe, who are there for different reasons, and you can usually recognize their motivation. I think that you can be ready to observe two basic groups of participation at the gym. First, there are people who didn’t play any sports throughout their entire school career. They were in the French Club, wrote for the school paper, and played the viola in the school orchestra. They were good at doing those things. Their performances and meetings were productive and easy on the body: lots of sitting.

The second group features those who played volleyball, basketball, ran track and cross-country, were on the All-State, runner-up hockey team, and batted .459 in baseball. They loved sports, and wouldn’t change their experience for anything!

Now, years later, the people in the first group love the gym, are exercising there, seven days a week, and feel terrific! Their unworn, unstressed, relatively fresh, uninjured bodies are being reborn! They can’t believe that they feel so good at 70!

The second group, however, is not there for the love of the gym. They are there for rehabilitation. They are focused on joints, muscles and regaining some of the flexibility that they once had! Maybe having had some corrective, restorative surgery, they are there working through the results of their years of serious, athletic competition.

The first group is discovering, the second group is resuscitating, and the truth is that both groups are better off for being there.

Stop by the gym for a workout. No matter which group you represent, I think that you’ll feel better about yourself when you leave.

Nick Mezacapa, of Rochester, served as the rector of Calvary Episcopal Church, across the street from Mayo Clinic, for nearly 30 years. Send comments on columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

