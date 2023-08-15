Nick Mezacapa: Time -- 'the enemy' or 'the gift'?

I like being on time. My parents were on time, and they taught me that being on time was important. Their lesson was that being late was disrespectful. Being on time did not waste your time, or anyone else’s. It was in the category of "keeping your word." If you said that you were going to be there at 3:30, then don’t be late.

Well, let’s take a step back and think about time in general. It ticks-on, relentlessly, and stops for nothing. Living things are entered into the measurement of time the moment that they sprout, blossom, hatch, or are born. From that moment on, the clock turns hours into days and days into weeks and years, and that progression seems to gain speed as it goes!

For us humans, the progression of time is either considered "the enemy," or "the gift."

Industries have flourished around the fight against time. Cosmetics, fitness, clothing styles, and the internet, to name a few. We struggle with our wrinkles, our weakening muscles, and we want clothes that are up-to-date. Attached as we are to our phones and other devices, we want to know what went on overnight, and what’s going to happen today! We need to know "what time," so that we can be informed and not surprised.

On the other hand, time is a gift. It teaches us lessons about life, and our experiences (hopefully) accumulate so that over time, we’re a little wiser. Ironically, patience is one of the lessons that time teaches. Adolescents grow up into responsible adults, winter finally ends, and things eventually come around. We just need to be patient. This gift of patience is fueled by time. We learn that there are times when waiting is the answer. Our experience, through time, teaches us when it’s best to just wait.

Well, we are all finite creatures, and thoughts about time can either psyche us up or psych us out. We all have "our time," and we should consider that with an urgency that celebrates the moments that we have and the people that we meet! No use moping around.

Confucius once said something like, "Everyone has two lives, and the first one begins when we realize that there’s not a second one."

Yes, time wins out in the end, but it’s going to have to deal with us first!

