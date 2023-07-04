Nick Mezacapa: What's the difference between a mistake and a failure?

Mistakes and failures are part of everyone’s experience. We make mistakes at home, at school, at the game, in our relationships, with our food choices and when we exit the highway, riding in our cars. (Even with Siri directing the trip!)

We just "goof" sometimes, even when we are trying our hardest and giving it our all. Mistakes usually happen when we’re not thinking, not concentrating, and when we’re just lazy. You would think that extra practice and more diligent research would refine our efforts, and increase the probability of success.

Well, those things do, but not always. We are human beings and we can miss a number in the equation, read the wrong word, fumble the ball, etc. No one wants to make mistakes, but we do make them, and then we apologize where we need to, and go on.

Here are some historic mistakes that you may recognize: The Leaning Tower of Pisa, built in 1173, was set on an inadequate foundation. The Trojans took in the mythological Trojan Horse. Roy Riegels picked up a funble in the 1929 Rose Bowl football game and ran with it ... the wrong -way! He was stopped one yard short of scoring a touchdown for the other team!

There are also some mistakes that have generated productive results, like Post-It Notes, (the product of a glue-search), the microwave, the pacemaker and Silly-Putty — all "mistakes."

The difference between a mistake and a failure might be seen as this: A mistake is a broken moment, when choice and chance may have consequences. For example, you choose to exceed the speed limit and get a ticket. There’s a fine to pay. Bad choice. Mistake.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, a failure is most associated with not making it to your goal on time, or being unable to reach the expected solution. With failure, there is a bigger, longer term emotional impact. A mistake is more in the moment.

In both cases, here’s the key. Knowing that we will continue to make mistakes and to fail, it only becomes a bad thing when our reaction to our mistakes and failures is destructive and allows us to accumulate negativity. We can’t allow our interest, energy and outlook to crumble because we’ve made a wrong choice, a wrong turn or struck out. We have to be honest with ourselves and understand how we made the mistake, get up from the mistake, “shake it off,” and get back into the game! Forgive yourself! Be forgiven!

Similarly, with failure, when we don’t make the deadline, or when we don’t reach the goal that we’ve been working for, we can’t quit. Clearly, it’s hard for us to "reinvest" ourselves after a failure. It’s depressing. But, we have to have the will to try again, and enough faith in ourselves to believe that we can somehow "re-fuel" and get to our goal.

A mistake is more a personal embarrassment. A failure has a deeper, emotional effect.

Recovery after a failure is different than recovery from a mistake. It's a bigger thing. Believing in yourself and in those around you after a failure takes courage, strength and more time. Those who can start over after a failure are among the most enviable people that I know. We all need to learn from them.

We’ll continue to make mistakes because we are engaged in the effort, trying our best, and that makes life real. When we fail, we need to reach deeply into ourselves, be reaffirming and find the "handle" that pulls us forward.

Rise up! Aim high! You can!

Nick Mezacapa, of Rochester, served as the rector of Calvary Episcopal Church, across the street from Mayo Clinic, for nearly 30 years. Send comments on columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

