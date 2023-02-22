Normal life and history butt heads for the Class of '45

As the winter of 1945 began to melt away and spring made its halting arrival, the Class of 1945 at Rochester High School faced a future fraught with uncertainty.

It appeared that World War II in Europe, with the allied armies advancing into the heart of Nazi Germany, was nearing an end. But there was still danger in the Pacific, where Japan, though obviously on the ropes, did not appear likely to give up any time soon.

By the time graduation day came around, at least two dozen members of the Class of ‘45 had earned their diplomas early and were already in the armed forces.

What is so fascinating about the Rochester Home Front during the war, though, is that so many of the routines of so-called normal life went on as usual. That was especially true for the Rochester High School seniors of 1945, who looked to enjoy their final season of school with tepid gusto.

There was no escaping the war, of course. The school paper, The Rocket, carried weekly reports on RHS grads who were in the service.

When students went on dates to the movies, they could see a stream of war-related films. In late winter, the Chateau showed “Since You Went Away,” starring Claudette Colbert, followed by “Thirty Seconds over Tokyo” and a double feature of “Here Come the Waves,” starring Bing Crosby, and “The Lightning Lady,” with Robert Taylor.

Meanwhile, the traditional events of a school year took place. In March, the Spring Musicale was held, with vocal and string music groups, as well as folk dancers, performing.

Sports were also in full swing. The RHS hockey team made the trip to St. Paul to take part in the first state high school hockey tournament, but lost both of its games. The baseball season would open with a home game against Pine Island on April 20.

The spring play was the comedy “Every Family Has One.” An assembly for senior girls was held with the title “Women in the Post-War World.” A spoof of the Academy Awards was staged April 6, with a party at which students who had been nominated for doing “worthy acts” were recognized.

The senior prom was scheduled for April 12, but was postponed when the death of President Franklin D. Roosevelt was announced that afternoon. The Rocket noted that students were stunned by the president’s death. “For the majority of their lives, FDR has been the only president they have known,” the paper editorialized.

The prom was rescheduled for April 29. Music was by Otto Stock and his orchestra, while Alice Piper, senior class president, led the grand march.

Then it came: Victory in Europe Day, May 8, when Germany surrendered.

“The occasion was met with calmness throughout the school and throughout Rochester,” The Rocket reported. The students gathered in the auditorium for a short assembly then returned to classes.

“In the air,” said The Rocket, “hung a buoyant spirit mingled with the grim determination to save the real celebration until V-J Day, that is the ultimate end of the war.”

Nearly four years of war had taught Rochester’s young people that even victory could be a solemn occasion.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.