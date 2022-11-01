SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Community
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Northbook brings a big retail boost to Rochester

Grand plans for grand opening celebrations were set aside after the assassination of President Kennedy.

An aerial view of Northbrook, as it looked in the 1970s, with the Tempo store at left.
Contributed / History Center of Olmsted County
By Thomas Weber
November 01, 2022 11:00 AM
Retail activity was surging in November 1963 in Rochester, and the Northbrook shopping center was the latest example of the trend.

The $2 million center, located on the west side of the 1600 block of North Broadway, was scheduled to have its grand opening Nov. 21-23. The center had 150,000 square feet of floor space and parking for 700 cars. It was the latest in a series of suburban-style shopping developments in the city, following Miracle Mile, Crossroads, Northgate and Silver Lake.

Each of these shopping centers offered an attraction for consumers, whether a particular store, a convenient location or free parking. On the other hand, some of the major department stores, including Dayton’s, JC Penney, and Montgomery Ward, were still located in the city's bustling downtown.

As a result of all this commercial development, a record number of 4,895 people were employed in the retail trade in Rochester in October 1963, according to Minnesota Employment Service figures published in the Post-Bulletin.

The increase in retail employment, the Post-Bulletin reported, was due to “the opening of new stores in shopping centers, in addition to the hiring of more workers by several stores for the coming holiday shopping season.” Merchants were responding to shoppers who wanted and would support more retail options.

So it was a fortuitous time to open the new Northbrook shopping center. Unfortunately, the grand opening festivities at Northbrook would end up coinciding with a national trauma: the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22.

Even before that grand opening weekend, some merchants were already doing business at Northbrook.

Tempo, a discount department store, was advertising that it was open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. One of the hottest items this holiday season was the Chatty Cathy doll ($9.97) who, according to the newspaper advertisement, “says 18 different things.” A 26-inch bicycle for boys was priced at $37.66. Mom and Dad, meanwhile, could enjoy the new Bing Crosby Christmas album on sale at the store.

One of the busiest stores at Northbrook was the Red Owl supermarket, where holiday turkeys were priced at 45 cents per pound. Also located at Northbrook were a barber shop, beauty salon, shoe store, liquor store and others. More shops and a restaurant were scheduled to open soon.

The grand opening ceremony was held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, with free roses to the first 2,000 ladies in attendance. Shoppers were encouraged to register for free prizes “as often as you wish. No purchase necessary.” Prizes were to be awarded on Saturday night. Tempo was even promising to give away a used car with the purchase of a Norge freezer, refrigerator, washer, dryer or Zenith color television.

Not to be outdone in attracting customers, Crossroads shopping center, at the other end of town, was planning to welcome Santa Claus, who would arrive by helicopter Saturday afternoon.

As it turned out, of course, not much in the way of grand opening festivities or holiday shopping would take place that weekend. Instead, a stunned nation was glued to its television sets, watching the funeral of a slain president.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.

