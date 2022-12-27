Not exactly the X Games in Rochester

In the first half of the last century, ski jumps could be found in all parts of Minnesota. Rochester was no exception. The city was home to several ski clubs, but in early January 1911 local ski jump enthusiasts built a 50-foot-tall wooden slide atop Olin’s Hill in southwest Rochester.

The nerve of the local boys who took part was the subject of the day. Skiers with wooden skis, leather bindings and bamboo poles hurtled down the snow-packed ramp and flew out into space. Some landed on their feet, most landed in a crumpled ball, all got up to try again. Jumpers from as far as Red Wing made the trip to Rochester.

Miss Sophia Sjerve made persistent attempts to slide down the hill, but at the bottom she invariably plunged into the snow, rolling into a heap. The Rochester Ski Club felt that she deserved credit for her attempts.

By the late 1940s, the jump was moved farther out of town. The hill was higher and the distances were longer. Contributed

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.