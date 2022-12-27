Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, December 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Not exactly the X Games in Rochester

The hills were alive with the sound of swooshing skiers.

2016.067.2569
In 1911, the local ski club built a 50-foot ramp atop Olin's Hill in southwest Rochester. A few years later the hill was renamed Plummer's Hill.
Contributed
By Lee Hilgendorf
December 27, 2022 11:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

In the first half of the last century, ski jumps could be found in all parts of Minnesota. Rochester was no exception. The city was home to several ski clubs, but in early January 1911 local ski jump enthusiasts built a 50-foot-tall wooden slide atop Olin’s Hill in southwest Rochester.

The nerve of the local boys who took part was the subject of the day. Skiers with wooden skis, leather bindings and bamboo poles hurtled down the snow-packed ramp and flew out into space. Some landed on their feet, most landed in a crumpled ball, all got up to try again. Jumpers from as far as Red Wing made the trip to Rochester.

Miss Sophia Sjerve made persistent attempts to slide down the hill, but at the bottom she invariably plunged into the snow, rolling into a heap. The Rochester Ski Club felt that she deserved credit for her attempts.

06354037.jpg
By the late 1940s, the jump was moved farther out of town. The hill was higher and the distances were longer.
Contributed

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.

Related Topics: HISTORYLEE HILGENDORFLENS ON HISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Asked and Answered - Sarah Conti
Community
Rochester interior designer Sarah Conti on how she got her start
"I really enjoy the people, I enjoy their story, and I enjoy problem solving for them and their unique situation," Sarah Conti said.
December 27, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
What's the coldest you've ever been?
Columnist Steve Lange revisits his coldest moment, which actually took place in summer.
December 27, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Former president Harry S. Truman has died
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
December 27, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Vietnam protestors gather in downtown Rochester
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
December 26, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else